A 75-inch 4K TV for only $500? You aren’t dreaming

Toshiba - 75-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
If you want to upgrade your living room with a better home theater experience, then you’ll likely want a big-screen TV. Unfortunately, they tend to be expensive, especially if you want something that’s relatively high-end, which you should if you’re spending that kind of money. Luckily, the Toshiba C350 Series is one of the best TVs on the market, and there’s a 75-inch model that’s going for just $500 at Best Buy right now. That’s $150 off the usual $650 price tag, so it’s the perfect deal to take advantage of if you’re looking for an upgrade.

Why you should buy the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series

There’s a lot to love about the Toshiba C350 Series, especially when it is 75 inches big, and while it doesn’t run a higher resolution of 8K, the 4K it does come with is more than enough for most folks, especially if you TV won’t be really close to where you sit. It also has support for HDR 10, which gives you a lot better contrast and color reproduction, and it even throws in Dolby Vision for good measure, so you’re going to get excellent image quality. That said, the refresh rate is only 60 Hz, although it does come with Motion Rate 120, which tries to replicate the feel of a higher refresh rate. Either way, the 60Hz and 4k are excellent for console and PC gaming, so if you’d like to do that, the C350 Series is perfectly fine for it.

In terms of platforms, it runs on Fire TV, so if you’re in the Amazon ecosystem, then you’ll be properly integrated into what the TV has to offer; plus, it also offers Apple AirPlay, so it has pretty good coverage of mobiles. It’s also worth noting that the C350 Series has incredibly small bezels all around, to the point where you might not even notice them when using the TV, which will give you a way better viewing experience.

All in all, the Toshiba C350 Series is an excellent mid-range TV, and for just $500 for the 75-inch version, it’s a steal. That said, if you’re looking for something a little different, you can always check out these other great TV deals, or if you’re specifically looking for a larger TV, then also check out these 75-inch TV deals too.

