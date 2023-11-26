 Skip to main content
All the best 65-inch TV Cyber Monday deals you can shop now

Noah McGraw
The Amazon Fire TV Omni Series with the Fire TV platform on the screen.
Amazon / Amazon

If you’re looking for a new TV during Cyber Monday deals, make sure you check out our guide on what size TV to buy. If you need something that a good middle-of-the-road option, check out the 65-inch TV Cyber Monday deals below. Tons of brands are on sale, from Sony TV Cyber Monday deals to Samsung TV Cyber Monday deals. We’ve scoured all the major retailers, so you’ll see deals here on the best TV brands that are also available in Best Buy Cyber Monday TV deals and Amazon Cyber Monday deals.

The best 65-inch TV Cyber Monday deal

The onn. 70-inch 4K Roku TV hangs on the wall as part of a home theater arrangement.
Onn

The already affordable 65-inch Onn 4K TV is currently even cheaper for Cyber Monday, so it’s a must-buy if you want to upgrade your living room without breaking the bank. You’ll be getting 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp details and vivid colors, a 60Hz refresh rate for smooth motion when playing video games and watching sports programs, and Roku for access to all of the popular streaming services and compatibly with most smart home systems and voice assistants. From $348, Walmart’s $50 discount brings it further down to $298, which is a very small price to pay for introducing a large screen to your home theater setup.

More 65-inch TV Cyber Monday deals we like

Sony Bravia XR A90J 4K OLED TV
Riley Young/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

If you want to check out the other 65-inch TV Cyber Monday deals that are currently available online, we should warn you that there’s an overwhelming number of options out there. To help you out, we’ve gathered our favorite offers below so you won’t have to browse through several websites yourself. As with most TV deals with significant discounts, there’s a good chance that these bargains will sell out quicker than you expect, so you shouldn’t be wasting time thinking about it when one of them matches your needs and budget.

Don't Miss:

One way to save some money is by buying a TV that has no smart technology in it, then attaching a streaming stick. We recommend Amazon Fire Cyber Monday deals or Roku Cyber Monday deals. These streaming sticks can turn any TV into a smart TV, and non-smart TVs are a lot cheaper. Once you have your TV, upgrade your audio setup for cheap with Cyber Monday soundbar deals.

  • Hisense A6 Series 4K TV —
  • TCL S4 4K TV —
  • LG UQ70 Series 4K TV —
  • Vizio V-Series 4K TV —
  • Amazon Fire TV Omni Series —
  • Samsung Q80C QLED 4K TV —
  • Sony Bravia XR A90J 4K OLED TV —

Noah McGraw
Noah McGraw
Noah is a Portland-based writer and editor focusing on digital commerce. In his spare time he enjoys riding and fixing old…
Last chance: Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones are 40% off today
Man wearing Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones.

Bose makes some of the best headphones on the market, and if you've been thinking of picking up a new set of headphones, then Bose is a great option, especially if you need good Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). Luckily, there are a lot of great Black Friday deals floating around on headphones, including on one of Bose's bests, the QuietComfort 45 (QC 45). While the QC 45s usually go for $329, Amazon has discounted them heavily down to just $200, and not only that, but this is the lowest price these headphones have ever been, so if you like them, pick them up now while the deal lasts.

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort 45
Bose is well-known for its ANC quality, and while its headphones might not compete on the high-end with something like Sony's WH-1000XM5, but it gets close and is half the price, so we can't complain. If you've ever tried the ANC from the previous model, the QC 35, it's very similar, as the biggest difference between the two is that switching to transparency mode is easier. As for call quality, the same sort of noise-canceling tech is used for that, too, although it seems that Bose might have overshot it since your voice will sound a bit far away to people on the other end of the line. That's not to say that it won't be clear, but it does make it sound like you're standing a little bit away from the mic.

Read more
These Shokz bone conduction headphones are $80 off right now
A runner wearing the Shokz OpenRun Pro bone conduction headphones.

We're in the valley between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, meaning great deals continue to appear (or, at the least, continue) on the daily. For example, we're seeing the Shokz OpenRun Pro being discounted down to $100, which is $80 less than their original $180. They're a unique style of headphones, bone conduction, that don't need to go into the ear to work well. This makes them particularly suitable for outdoor sport, where you need to be able to hear your surroundings at all times. You can check them out yourself by tapping the button below, or get more info about bone conduction headphones and the Shokz OpenRun Pro by reading on.

Why you should buy the Shokz OpenRun Pro
The first thing to consider about the Shokz OpenRun Pro is their very nature. As bone conduction headphones, the style will feel totally different to you than what you are used to. When we explained bone conduction headphones, we explained that this style of headphones sends vibrations directly through the cheekbones and into the inner ear. They function similarly to cochlear implants, which help some hard of hearing people hear better, and might be better for some people with hearing loss. For everybody else, their open nature makes them essentially the opposite of noise-canceling headphones, letting the entire world in as you listen to your music.

Read more
Last call to save $500 on this 85-inch Samsung 4K TV
The Samsung TU7000 4K TV, placed on a TV rack.

The shopping holiday is already over, but there are still some Black Friday TV deals that remain available for you to shop. If you want a massive screen, you've still got time to take advantage of Best Buy's $500 discount for the 85-inch Samsung CU8000 4K TV. You'll only have to pay $1,200 instead of $1,700 -- it's still not cheap, but you'll quickly realize that it's worth every penny once you've got it in your living room. Like most leftover Black Friday deals, the bargain may end any minute, so you have to hurry if you don't want to miss this chance at huge savings.

Why you should buy the 85-inch Samsung CU8000 4K TV
First and foremost, you shouldn't underestimate how large an 85-inch display is -- you need to consult our guide on what size TV to buy if you've got enough space for it. If you do, then the Samsung CU8000 4K TV is an excellent choice. It shares many features with the best TVs, including 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp details and vibrant colors, and HDR for even more impressive picture quality. The TV is also equipped with Samsung's Crystal Processor with 4K Upscaling, so everything you watch will be upgraded to 4K quality, allowing you to maximize the massive screen.

Read more