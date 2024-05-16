Best Buy just discounted this 65-inch Samsung 4K TV to $400

If you want a reliable 4K TV that’s just the right size for your living room, check out the TV deals going on at Best Buy right now. Today, you can buy a Samsung 65-inch TU690T 4K TV for just $400. It normally costs $480, so you’re saving $80 on a TV that is already a great value. If you need a new inexpensive TV for your home but you want something from a reliable brand, this is your chance. Here’s everything else you need to know about it.

Why you should buy the Samsung 65-inch TU690T 4K TV

From one of the best TV brands, the Samsung 65-inch TU690T 4K TV is an ideal TV to enjoy plenty of benefits without breaking the bank. It has a great 4K picture with a PurColor Crystal Display which provides fine-tuned colors how they’re meant to be seen. It’s also Direct Lit so that blacks and whites are fine-tuned for enhanced contrast and there’s HDR for a wide spectrum of colors and visual details.

The Samsung 65-inch TU690T 4K TV uses a Crystal Processor 4K which means it can upgrade all HD pictures to a superior looking image than your average TV would provide. Continuing the trend of smart features, the Samsung 65-inch TU690T 4K TV is powered by Tizen OS so it’s easy to browse. A universal guide offers tailored recommendations for streaming and live TV. There’s also support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant so you can use voice controls to change channels, adjust the volume, and perform other tasks on your TV. If you plan on streaming content from your phone, there’s also Apple AirPlay 2 support.

Much of what works well so well with the Samsung 65-inch TU690T 4K TV is also the kind of functionality we see from some of the best TVs. It’s a good all-rounder to place in your living room without costing a fortune, and it’s all thanks to Samsung knowing how to make such good quality TVs.

The Samsung 65-inch TU690T 4K TV normally costs $480. Right now, you can buy it from Best Buy for $400 making it an even better deal than before. Fantastic value for what it has to offer, check it out now before the deal ends soon.

