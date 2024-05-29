 Skip to main content
Flash deal: Get $100 off the Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones

Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 4
Sennheiser is a big name when it comes to consumer audio, and if you’re looking to grab some of the best headphones on the market, then you’ll want to grab a pair of Sennheiser headphones. Of course, battling it out at the top with other big names like Sony and Apple means that Sennheiser headphones can get quite expensive, so this deal on the Sennheiser Momentum 4 is perfect. As a pair of high-end headphones, they come at a premium, but Best Buy has discounted them down to $300 from the original $400, although be aware that the deal is ending today, so snap it up quickly before it expires.

Why you should buy the Sennheiser Momentum 4

While the Sennheiser Momentum 4 may not be as widely known as some other high-end headphones out there, it easily competes, if not outperforms, the likes of Sony WH-1000XM5 or even the AirPods Max when it comes to audio fidelity. That’s no surprise, given that Sennheiser also makes professional audio-grade headphones for studios, and with that comes the experience of creating a clear and wide sound with an impressive bass that is expressive rather than thumping and loud. The treble is more refined and textured, while the Momentum 4 does an excellent job of making voices clear without muddling the rest of the frequencies.

The Momentum 4 also has Active Noise Cancelling (ANC), and while it doesn’t quite reach the level of Sony’s XM5, it gets really close, to the point where you may not notice the difference in noise canceling when you’ve got your music playing. As for battery life, it’s truly impressive, with a whopping 60 hours total, and that’s even with ANC switched on, which is much more than any other competitors can manage, even with ANC turned off. You’ll also be happy to know that it has about a 100-foot range from a phone, which means that if you want to wear them and go do chores around the house, you can enjoy your music or podcast without worrying about it being choppy or cutting off.

All in all, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 is a pretty incredible pair of headphones, and for the discounted price of $300 from Best Buy, they easily outcompete most other high-end headphones. Just be sure to grab the deal today while it’s active, or you can check out some other great headphones deals as well.

