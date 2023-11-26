If you didn’t upgrade your headphones during Black Friday, rest assured you will still have plenty of options during Cyber Monday deals. One of the most popular headphone brands during these sales is Beats. Whether you want a standard pair of headphones or earbuds, there are options during Cyber Monday headphone and earbud deals. Check out our list of the best deals below.

Best Beats Headphones Cyber Monday Deals

If you’re looking for headphone deals, Beats is an excellent choice because of the brand’s trademark style and advanced features. Additionally, there’s something for everyone, whether you’re just a casual music lover or a creative audio professional, across a wide range of prices starting from the relatively affordable Beats Solo 3 to the premium Beats Studio Pro. You should purchase brand new headphones if you can afford it, but going for a refurbished device is perfectly fine because of retailers’ guarantees that they will work without any issues, and that they will still look fresh. You’ll have to decide quickly what to buy among the following offers though, as offers for Beats headphones rarely last long due to the massive demand for them.

Beats Solo 3 (refurbished) —

Beats Solo 3 —

Beats Studio 3 (renewed) —

Beats Studio Pro —

Beats Studio 3 —

Best Beats Earbuds Cyber Monday Deals

For those who prefer to take advantage of true wireless earbuds deals, there are several options from Beats with discounts as well, including both brand new and refurbished devices. You’ll also have to choose what to buy fast because we think these offers will be selling out fast. Whether you’re looking for a cheaper AirPods Pro alternative with the Beats Studio Buds or you’re a fitness enthusiast who’ll benefit from the features of the Beats Powerbeats Pro, there’s no time to waste if you want to pocket these savings. If you find that you like the aesthetic or functionality of AirPods more, check out the best Cyber Monday AirPods deals.

Beats Studio Buds (renewed) —

Beats Studio Buds —

Beats Fit Pro (refurbished) —

Beats Powerbeats Pro —

Beats Fit Pro —

How we chose these Beats Cyber Monday deals

We started looking at our reviews — what we like, and what we don’t like. We then head out and find the best deals on these items, so we’re purposefully curating, instead of filling the list with products that just happen to be discounted. We think a smaller, more definitive list is better than a list of a thousand products.

We also include things we haven’t reviewed where it makes sense, doing our research to make sure it’s a quality product. We’re looking at reviews from subject matter experts and on the shopping platforms themselves, and comparing the product to the alternatives. If we think it all checks out, it makes the cut.

Once we were confident we found all the best Beats Cyber Monday deals, we then ordered them in a list from cheapest to most expensive. We recommend scrolling down to the product at the top-end of your budget, and rest assured we think it’s the very best value you’re going to get at that price point.

Of course, we’re also using price comparison and history tools, as well as our own first party data, to make sure you’re getting a good deal. This is something you can do while shopping around yourself too, using tools like CamelCamelCamel, which shows you historic pricing for items on Amazon.

We’re not perfect and it’s totally possible that we may have missed something while curating this list of the best Beats Cyber Monday deals? If you’ve found a killer deal you think should be included, drop us a line at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com and we’ll consider it in the next update.

Also keep in mind that all prices were accurate at the time of publishing. While we’re checking back and updating this post with the latest deals and prices, we can’t ignore the fact that deals move fast on Cyber Monday, and it’s possible that an offer may have expired between when you click and when we last hit update.

