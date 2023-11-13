Early Amazon Black Friday TV deals you can shop right now

Black Friday deals present the perfect time to buy a new TV. Retailers are discounting home theater equipment by the truckload, and Amazon is no exception. We’ve pulled the best Black Friday HD TV and 4K TV deals, if you’re primarily looking for something cheap, and QLED and OLED TV deals if you’re ready to upgrade your home theater to the next level. All of these deals are at Amazon, but they include deals from several brands, such as Samsung, LG, Vizio, TCL, and more.

Amazon Black Friday HDTV deals

Not all content needs to be 4K. Sometimes a 1080p TV will do just fine, especially if it’s on the smaller side. These are some of the best HD TV deals from brands like Amazon Fire, TCL, Insignia and Vizio. These will work great in a spare bedroom, garage, or kitchen, but consider opting for 4K if this is going to be your main home theater system.

40-inch Amazon Fire TV 2-Series —

32-inch TCL S3 —

32-inch Hisense A4 Series —

24-inch Insignia F20 Series —

40-inch Vizio D-Series —

Amazon Black Friday 4K TV deals

Black Friday TV deals are the best time to grab a new TV. The shopping event was practically invented for retailers to dump their old TV stock. You can grab small TVs for spare bedrooms or giant TVs to be the center of your home theater system. We’ve pulled some of the best mid-size TVs from our favorite brands, like Sony, LG and TCL. If you’re looking for something smaller or larger, click through to the brand you’re interested in and there are likely some similar deals in other sizes.

55-inch TCL S4 —

55-inch Amazon 4-Series —

65-inch Sony X77L Series —

65-inch LG UQ7570 Series —

75-inch Toshiba C350 Series —

Amazon Black Friday QLED TV deals

QLED TVs are a step above 4K. They use panels of quantum dots to enhance color and contrast. You’ll notice the difference when you watch content with dynamic colors and lighting, like blockbuster action movies and nature documentaries. We’ve pulled some of our favorite budget options, like Amazon Fire and TCL, and some luxury options like Samsung.

55-inch Amazon Fire Omni QLED —

65-inch Samsung Q70C Series QLED —

85-inch TCL Q6 QLED —

50-inch Vizio MQX-Series QLED —

65-inch TCL Q7 QLED —

Amazon Black Friday OLED TV deals

OLED TVs are the peak of display technology right now. Ever pixel on an OLED TV has its own light source, so it can shut itself off completely when it needs to display black. That means you’re getting perfect blacks on an individual pixel level. No more washed out gray areas. You’ll also notice deep and bright colors and crisp lines.

42-inch LG C3 Series OLED —

77-inch LG B3 Series OLED —

65-inch Sony Bravia X A80L OLED —

65-inch Skyworth 65XC9300 OLED —

65-inch Samsung S95C Series OLED —

Editors' Recommendations