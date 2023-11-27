 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Bose Cyber Monday deals: Headphones, soundbars and more

Noah McGraw
By
Bose Smart Soundbar 600 in front of TV.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends / Digital Trends

It’s no secret that Bose makes some of the best audio equipment available. One hint is right there on the price tag. Bose products are expensive. Thankfully there are some great opportunities to save money with Cyber Monday deals. We’ve gathered our favorites below, including soundbars, speakers, headphones and few more more goodies.

Best Bose soundbar Cyber Monday deals

Bose Smart Soundbar 900.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends / Digital Trends

There are multiple options for Bose devices in the available Cyber Monday soundbar deals, including the Bose Smart Soundbar 600, which we described as the best small soundbar in our list of the best soundbars. It provides excellent Dolby Atmos surround sound for its size, in addition to amazing music quality and an easy setup process. You’ll have to act fast if you want it or any of the following Bose soundbar Cyber Monday deals though, as stocks may already be running out.

  • Bose TV Speaker —
  • Bose Smart Soundbar 600 —
  • Bose Smart Soundbar 900 —
  • Bose Smart Ultra —
  • Bose Smart Soundbar 900 + Bose Bass Module 700 —

Best Bose headphone Cyber Monday deals

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

If you want new wireless headphones, you should take a look at the Bose headphone Cyber Monday deals that we’ve gathered below. The Bose QuietComfort Ultra come with high recommendations from this year’s Cyber Monday headphone deals because they’re the best noise-canceling headphones in our roundup of the best headphones, which isn’t all that surprising since Bose pioneered the development of active noise cancellation. There are also cheaper alternative for Bose headphones with ANC — check them out.

  • Bose QuietComfort 45 —
  • Bose QuietComfort —
  • Bose Headphones 700 —
  • Bose QuietComfort Ultra —
  • Bose Headphones 700 + Bose Smart Soundbar 900 —
Everything from laptops and tablets, to coffee makers and air purifiers, and smart home essentials.

Other Bose Cyber Monday deals worth shopping

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds in front of charging case.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

Bose is known for other products like wireless earbuds, Bluetooth speakers, and subwoofers, and below are even more Bose Cyber Monday deals for you to browse. As with all of the other offers above, there’s a chance that these bargains are no longer available by the time you get back to them if you decide not to push through with the purchase right away. If there’s something that you like, complete the transaction as soon as possible.

  • Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II —
  • Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Bluetooth speaker —
  • Bose QuietComfort Ultra wireless earbuds —
  • Bose Base Module 500 wireless subwoofer —
  • Bose Base Module 700 wireless subwoofer —
LiveLast updated November 27, 2023 5:43 AM

    Editors' Recommendations

    Topics
    Noah McGraw
    Noah McGraw
    Noah is a Portland-based writer and editor focusing on digital commerce. In his spare time he enjoys riding and fixing old…
    Best Buy Black Friday TV deals: LG, Samsung, Sony, and more
    Digital Trends Best Black Friday TV Deals

    Black Friday deals are officially live. If you're like most people, that means your mind immediately leaps to getting one of the best TVs while it is heavily discounted. And, frankly, we feel that you're on the right track, and think that the following Best Buy Black Friday deals will greatly help you on your search. The store carries a wide variety of brands and will have Samsung TV Black Friday deals, Sony TV Black Friday deals and LG Black Friday deals among others while providing familiar Best Buy service.

    We are aware that many people prefer to shop by TV size over store and service quality, however, and have created 55-inch TV Black Friday deals and 70-inch TV Black Friday deals lists for these two incredibly popular TV sizes, as well as a 32-inch Black Friday TV deals list in case you are the type that likes these astonishingly hard to find smaller TVS. Finally, while we're on the topic of Best Buy, consider checking out these great Best Buy Black Friday laptop deals that we've recently discovered, as well.

    Read more
    Samsung Cyber Monday deals: TVs, tablets, smartphones, and more
    Stack of Samsung Galaxy S22 phones.

    Samsung makes most types of electronic devices in the market, including but not limited to TVs, monitors, smartphones, tablets, and refrigerators. As one of the most trusted brands in the industry, its offerings range from budget to premium, but you can get discounts across the board through the Cyber Monday deals that have launched. You're going to have to act quickly though, because there's always high demand for Samsung Cyber Monday deals. We've gathered some of our favorite bargains below to help you decide fast, but it's also worth checking Samsung has on sale by clicking on the button below.

    Samsung TV Cyber Monday deals

    Read more
    Best QLED TV Cyber Monday deals: TCL, Samsung, and more
    Digital Trends Best Black Friday 65 Inch TV Deals

    TVs are always in high demand when Cyber Monday deals are online, with an overwhelming number of options with huge discounts. If you've been thinking about upgrading to a QLED TV, or you've decided on QLED after comparing QLED vs. OLED, read on for a curated list of QLED TV Cyber Monday deals. If you have no idea what all these anagrams mean, check out our quantum dot explainer (QLED = quantum light emitting diode). Be sure to compare these prices with OLED Cyber Monday deals too.
    The best QLED TV Cyber Monday deal
    TCL 55-inch 6-Series QLED 4K Google TV -- $400, was $600

    We tend to go with a more affordable option when picking out the "best" deals, and this pick is no exception, but don't let that fool you. TCL has made an excellent TV with a lot of great features, like the superior 4K quality resolution, mini-LED technology with uncompromising contrast and brightness, and hands-free voice controls accessible via Google Assistant. But it all hearkens back to that price, and man is that price juicy. Don't sleep on this one.

    Read more