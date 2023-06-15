Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Lights can do more than illuminate your home — they can also add personality and set moods, especially if you’ll be using Philips Hue products. In addition to the best smart light bulbs, the brand offers lightstrips, wall lights, and lamps, as it continues to set the standard for connected home lighting. There are Philips Hue lights for every purpose, so there’s surely something that will catch your attention among the Philips Hue deals that we’ve rounded up here. Its highly recommended that you take advantage of any of these offers as fast as you can though, because we’re not sure how long they’ll last.

Today’s best Philips Hue deals

Philips Hue Outdoor Lightstrip — $70, was $130

The Philips Hue Outdoor Lightstrip is flexible, so you can place it along landscaping, railing, decks, and anywhere else you can imagine. It’s also durable and weatherproof, so you won’t have to worry about it getting damaged by the elements. It requires the separately sold Hue Bridge, but once it’s all set up, you can have the Philips Hue Outdoor Lightstrip light up as one of 16 million colors, or with preset scenes to create an ambiance.

Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance BR30 LED Smart Bulbs (2 Bulbs) — $82, was $100

The Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance BR30 LED Smart Bulbs are Bluetooth-enabled LED bulbs that you can control through the Hue Bluetooth app, which can support up to 10 of these lights in a room. You can choose to have the bulbs light up in different shades of warm to cool white light or various colors, and there are also several preset light recipes available to make it easy to set the mood for any activity. If you add a Hue Bridge, you’ll be able to unlock features such as controlling the smart bulbs while you’re not at home.

Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance A19 Smart Bulbs (2 Bulbs) — $83, was $100

You can choose among millions of colors and shades of warm-to-cool light when you’re lightning up the Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance A19 Smart Bulbs through the Philips Hue app, though there are also some preset scenes that you can use over and over for certain times of the day. You can start using the smart bulbs as soon as you install them using a Bluetooth connection with your smartphone, and you can also set up voice control in the app.

Philips Hue White & Color Lucca Outdoor Wall Light — $91, was $100

The Philips Hue White & Color Lucca Outdoor Wall Light features a sophisticated design that’s perfect for places like patios, porches, and front doors. It’s weatherproof and built to survive the elements, so there’s no need to worry about placing it outside. Through the Philips Hue app, you can change its color and brightness with 16 million colors and warm to cool light to choose from. It requires an existing wall junction box, but it’s otherwise easy to install and set up.

Philips Hue Play White & Color Smart Light (2-Pack Base Kit) — $98, was $160

This base kit comes with two Hue Play light bars that you can place anywhere around your home to add a lighting effect, including a wake-up light, cool light, warm light, and many more. They’re designed to work anywhere in your house, such as behind the TV, inside a cabinet, or on the floor. The package comes with clips and double-sided tape to help you mount the Hue Play light bars on your desired spot and a power supply unit that will work with up to three of them. You’ll be able to control the light bars using voice commands if you pair them with the separately sold Philips Hue Hub and a smart home device that’s powered by Amazon’s Alexa, Apple’s HomeKit, or Google Assistant.

Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus Bundle — $125, was $140

The Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus Bundle includes a 6-foot LED lightstrip base kit with one plug and a 3-foot lightstrip extension, so you’ve got 9 feet total of lights to decorate your home. You can shape, bend, and attach the lightstrips to any surface, and you can control them through the Philips Hue app through a Bluetooth connection. The base kit offers up to 1,700 lumens, while the extension offers up to 1,030 lumens. You can cut the markings on the lightstrips for the size that you need, then you can reattach cut portions using the included Hue connector.

Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance A19 Smart Bulbs (4 Bulbs) with Philips Hue Dimmer Switch — $182, was $228

In addition to four bulbs of the Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance A19 Smart Bulbs, this package comes with the Philips Hue Dimmer Switch, which will let you control the smart bulbs through touch instead of the Philips Hue app or a digital assistant-powered smart device. The switch will let you turn the lights on or off, dim or brighten them, or toggle between four of your favorite preset scenes. You’ll need a Hue Bridge to connect the Philips Hue Dimmer Switch to your smart bulbs though.

Philips Hue Gradient Signe Table Lamp — $201, was $220

The Philips Hue Gradient Signe Table Lamp is sleek and stylish, so you can place it anywhere in your home that requires a pop of color. There are preset light scenes and 16 million colors to choose from when controlling this smart lamp through the Philips Hue app, and you can blend the colors for your own unique effect. The Philips Hue Gradient Signe Table Lamp works with all Amazon Echo smart speakers and displays, as well as Google Nest devices, so you can use voice commands with the smart lamp.

Beginner’s guide to Philips Hue

Philips Hue doesn’t only make smart light bulbs. Philips Hue manufactures everything you need to set up a comprehensive home lighting system in your home.

Hue smart bulb types and sizes

You can buy individual Hue lights in many shapes or styles, including candles, bulbs, spotlights, recessed lights, wall lights, ceiling lights, path lights, lightstrips, outdoor lights, and more. The bulbs are available in standard light bulb screw base sizes. Philips Hue Lightstrips are often used under counters, behind furniture or plants, or installed in shapes or patterns to set room moods or to create lighting designs or scenes.

Hue smart bulb colors

Many Philips Hue lights are available in Hue White, Hue White Ambiance, and Hue White Color Ambiance bulbs. Philips White lights are soft, dimmable warm white lights. With Hue White Ambiance bulbs, you can adjust the color temperature from warm white to cool daylight in addition to controlling the light brightness with dimmer control. Hue White Color Ambiance lights are dimmable and adjust from warm white to cool white light, but you can also select from 16 million colors via the Hue app and a Bluetooth smartphone connection or with a Hue Bridge.

What is a Philips Hue Starter Kit?

A Philips Hue Starter Kit includes everything you need to install Philips Hue smart lights in your home or office for a specific purpose. There are two advantages to buying a Hue Kit: Convenience and cost-savings.

For example, if you want to install your first Philips Hue smart lights, Hue Starter Kits include from one to four Hue light bulbs and a Hue Bridge at a total cost less than buying the bulbs and Bridge separately. One Bridge can control up to 50 Hue lights, so after you install the Starter Kit, you can add to your system by buying new bulbs separately.

Hue Dimmer Kits include a Hue Light bulb and a wireless dimmer switch for less than the total cost if purchased separately.

Does Philips Hue require a Smart Bridge?

The original Philips Hue smart lights required a Hue Bridge, also called a hub. In 2019, however, Philips added Bluetooth to many of its bulbs. When you pair a Bluetooth-equipped Philips Hue bulb with your smartphone, you can use the Hue app to control the light without a Hue Bridge. You can control up to 10 Philips Hue bulbs paired to your smartphone via Bluetooth.

All Philips Hue lights, including bulbs with Bluetooth built-in, work with the Philips Hue Bridge. Using the Bridge opens the full feature set. A single Philips Hue Bridge manages up to 50 bulbs.

Philips Hue Accessories

In addition to Hue lights and Starter Kits, Philips also makes a selection of lighting accessories.

Play HDMI Synch Box – Sync your Hue lights with your home theater by connecting up to four HDMI devices.

– Sync your Hue lights with your home theater by connecting up to four HDMI devices. Hue Smart Plug – Plug in any light to the Bluetooth-equipped Hue Smart Plug and add it to your existing Hue system to control by voice or with the Hue app via Bluetooth.

– Plug in any light to the Bluetooth-equipped Hue Smart Plug and add it to your existing Hue system to control by voice or with the Hue app via Bluetooth. Hue Smart button – Use the single control button to turn lights on or off and control brightness levels.

– Use the single control button to turn lights on or off and control brightness levels. Hue Outdoor sensor – Place the battery-powered Hue-Outdoor Sensor outside, and its motion detector will turn on the lights via a connection to a Hue Bridge.

– Place the battery-powered Hue-Outdoor Sensor outside, and its motion detector will turn on the lights via a connection to a Hue Bridge. Hue Motion sensor – Use the battery-operated indoor motion detector to trigger your Hue lights when the sensor detects motion.

– Use the battery-operated indoor motion detector to trigger your Hue lights when the sensor detects motion. Hue Dimmer switch – Install the battery-operated Bluetooth and Hue Bridge compatible dimmer switch on any wall or remove it to use as a remote control for your lighting.

Does Philips Hue work with Google Assistant?

Philips Hue lighting works with Google Assistant voice commands. Just say “OK, Google” to control Hue lights throughout your home.

Does Philips Hue work with Apple HomeKit and Siri?

Philips Hue lighting works with Siri voice commands and with Apple HomeKit-enabled devices and accessories.

Does Philips Hue work with Amazon Alexa?

With an Amazon Alexa smart device, you can control Philips Hue lighting systems in your home with Alexa voice commands.

Does Philips Hue work with Microsoft Cortana?

Philips Hue lighting works with Microsoft Cortana so you can use Cortana voice commands to control your Hue lights.

Does Philips Hue work with IFTTT?

Philips Hue lighting works with If This, Then That, and many other connectivity standards, including the Logitech Harmony remote control, Samsung SmartThings, Xfinity Home, Vivint Smart Home, Lutron Aurora smart bulb dimmer, Razer Chroma equipment, and more.

