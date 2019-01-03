Digital Trends
The best smart lamps of 2018

These are the best smart lamps for lighting up your home

Looking for a smart lighting solution for your desk, end table, or night stand? Look no further than these smart lamps we’ve rounded up for you. The best smart lamps on the market are compact enough to fit easily on most desk or table setups, and offer a wide range of light color options, from different shades of white or every other color of the rainbow.

Best of all, smart lamps are easy to control, with many voice-controlled options that are compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Many options on the market also allow users to set schedules that automatically turn on the device or change its lighting color. Read on to learn more about the best smart lamps on the market today.

Philips Hue Bloom Smart Table Lamp ($59)

best smart lamps 61deqoans7l sl1348

Want to light up your home while also adding a bit of color? This smart table lamp is part of the Philips Hue line-up, which is well-known among smart home enthusiasts who enjoy the brand’s endlessly colorful lighting solutions. This lamp is the perfect size for a desk or nightstand, as it’s only five inches in diameter. You can easily tuck it away on a corner of the table, or even hide it behind a television. It can produce millions of different colors, and you can sync it up to your Alexa-enabled or Google Assistant-enabled devices, or the Philips Hue app, and control the lamp with your voice. The lamp can also be synced with your favorite songs, movies, and video games, adding a whole new dimension your favorite entertainment.

Amazon

WiZ Smart LED Hero Table Lamp ($83)

best smart lamps 81r9zrhntwl sx679

This smart lamp by WiZ has such a modern design that it will look equally at home on your end table, TV stand, or office desk. The 7-inch-tall design featuring a wood base is an ideal size for most rooms. But what makes this lamp super cool is its ability to change colors during certain events. For example, you can program the lamp to automatically shine blue when it starts to rain outside. You can also set it to yellow when bedtime is approaching, by creating a light schedule using the app. The app can also be used to turn the lamp on and off, which means if you’re getting ready for bed and realize you forgot to turn off the lamp, you won’t even have to leave your bedroom. The lamp does not need a hub or bridge, although you are free to sync it up to your Amazon Echo or Google Home device if you wish to. Going on vacation? Utilize vacation mode, which will turn the lamp on if you want to give the impression that someone’s home while you’re away.

Amazon

Philips Hue White Ambiance Wellness Smart Table Lamp ($99)

best smart lamps philips hue white ambiance lamp thumb

The lighting of a room can really affect its vibe. That’s why Philips created this wellness lamp, which can help create a calm work environment where you can focus and be productive. The lamp comes with a Hue White Ambiance bulb that can produce 50,000 different shades of white, and the brushed aluminum looks modern and calming anywhere from your bedroom to your office. Whether you’re trying to enjoy some much-needed rest and relaxation, a meditation session, or some focused studying, this lamp has preset settings for every occasion, mood, and need. Want to create a more fun vibe? Simply swap out the bulb for a color Hue bulb, and you can program the lamp to produce thousands of different colors.

Amazon

The C by GE Sol Smart Lamp ($80)

best smart lamps 81 b1ee5rbl sx679

This lamp is just as futuristic as it looks, with a smart speaker built right into it. The lamp has Amazon Alexa onboard, so you can turn the lamp on and off with your voice, and even use it to set timers, check the weather report, and play music. With plenty of different colored lighting choices, you can easily select the perfect shade for your mood, and even use colors to promote a better sleep cycle. Sol is also compatible with a wide range of other smart home devices, so you can have a truly connected home. This lamp isn’t small — it’s about the size and diameter of a basketball — unlike some of the other more compact devices on this list. So be sure you have enough room for it!

Amazon

MLGB WiFi Smart Wood Table Lamp ($40)

best smart lamps 71u0anzzpl sx679

This table lamp looks so classic and stylish that at first glance, you won’t even realize it’s actually a futuristic smart lamp. The lamp connects to your home Wi-Fi, and then you can easily control the device using the app, or your smart speakers that have Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant enabled. The device features many different preset color options and adjustable luminance levels, and you can also utilize the built-in timer. The wooden base and linen beige fabric shade make it a perfect fit for many different home interiors, and the 5-foot-long cord should be plenty long enough for most setups. Unlike most smart lamps, this one does have a physical switch, so you can reach over and turn it on and off like a regular lamp if you aren’t feeling particularly techie.

Amazon

Philips Hue Beyond Smart Table Lamp ($198)

best smart lamps 7120231ph u3p global 001

This smart lamp with a minimalistic design is another Philips Hue offering. Millions of different color options are at your fingertips, and you can wirelessly control the lamp using your smartphone or tablet. The light can also be synced to your music, movies, and video game, giving your entertainment a whole new dimension of wow. This lamp does require use of the Philips Hub in order to be voice-controlled via Alexa. Interestingly, unlike most Hue lamps, this one also features a physical switch that allows you to simply reach over and turn it on and off. The height is also adjustable, allowing you to easily make the lamp fit in most setups.

Amazon

