Best smart lock deals: Save on Yale, Wyze, August, and more

If you’re thinking of ways on improving your home’s security system, you should think about taking advantage of smart lock deals. These devices some in all shapes and sizes, offering features such as unlocking doors using passcodes or your smartphone, granting temporary access to visitors, and real-time alerts when they’re locked and unlocked. There’s an overwhelming number of smart locks on sale though, so to help you narrow down your choices, we’ve rounded up our favorite bargains below featuring trustworthy brands like Google’s Nest, Yale, Wyze, and August. There’s no telling how much time is remaining on these offers, so if you see something that you like, you shouldn’t hesitate with your purchase to make sure that you don’t miss out on the savings.

Wyze Smart Lock — $84, was $130

For an affordable option, go for the Wyze Smart Lock. With the included Wyze Gateway, the Wyze Smart Lock connects to your home’s Wi-Fi network so you can lock or unlock your door from anywhere using the Wyze app. You’ll also be able to share access to your home, see a history of when the smart lock was locked and unlocked, and enable auto-lock and auto-unlock through the app. You can also activate keyless door entry, with the Wyze Smart Lock unlocking when you’re near and locking behind you once the door is closed.

Eufy Smart Lock C220 — $110, was $150

The Eufy Smart Lock C220 may be controlled from anywhere using the Eufy Security app, which provides access management, real-time notifications, and event history. In addition to using the app, you can unlock the smart lock using your fingerprint, its keypad, a physical key, your Apple Watch, or your voice though Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant. The Eufy Smart Lock C220’s fingerprint recognition system learns after every touch, with the goal of improving precision.

August Wi-Fi Smart Lock (4th Gen) — $148, was $230

The August Wi-Fi Smart Lock easily upgrades your existing deadbolt to make it much more secure and convenient, especially as you won’t need to deal with physical keys any more. You can grant friends and family members permanent or temporary access to open the smart lock through the August app, which is also where you’ll activate auto-unlocking and auto-locking. The August Wi-Fi Smart Lock works with all of the popular digital assistants, and you can set two-factor authentication with your phone’s biometric security system for extra protection.

Yale Assure Lock 2 — $250, was $280

The Yale Assure Lock 2 is our top choice among the best smart locks because of its gorgeous touchscreen and customizable performance, among other reasons. If you set the smart lock to auto-lock, it will lock behind you so there’s one less thing to worry about, and there are multiple ways to unlock it, including through the Yale Access App, fingerprint, passcode, or voice assistant. The app will also track who comes in and out of your home, and you can provide keyless access to visitors so they can enter even when you’re not around.

Nest x Yale Smart Lock — $250, was $300

The Nest x Yale Smart Lock is a collaboration between Google’s Nest and Yale, which are two of the most trusted brands in the market for smart home security. Using the Nest app, you can check the status of your door and lock or unlock it, receive real-time alerts when the lock is opened, and give unique passcodes to family members and visitors with the option of setting a schedule on when they work. The Nest x Yale Smart Lock works with Google Assistant, and it’s very easy to install but also tamper-proof.

If you'd like to check out other smart lock deals, take a look at the bargains that we've collected. Whether you want a simple device or one with all the bells and whistles, there's something for you here, but you need to decide quickly because stocks may already be running low for some of these offers.

