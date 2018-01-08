Control front door security from your phone with the Nest x Yale Lock

Nest is proving that it is anything but a one-trick pony, now that it expanded its portfolio to not only contain smart thermostats but a new smart lock, too. At CES 2018, the Alphabet-owned company announced a new smart deadbolt developed in conjunction with Yale Locks and Hardware. Meet the Nest x Yale Lock, heralded as the first Works with Nest product controlled using the Nest app.

The keyless touchscreen deadbolt allows users to lock and unlock a door from just about anywhere, and create passcodes to manage access for family members, friends, and guests. Keycode access can be revoked at any time to ensure security, and homeowners can even create schedules for certain guests, so that certain passcodes only work at certain times. Of course, all of this functionality can be controlled by the Nest app, which also displays a history of who has entered through a Nest x Yale Lock-protected door, and when.

“Yale and Nest collaborated closely to develop a lock that brings a new level of security, convenience, and insight to the front door,” said Jason Williams, president, ASSA ABLOY U.S. Residential Group, which includes Yale Residential. “With this product, we are bringing to market a lock that takes full advantage of Nest’s leading ecosystem and extends its capabilities with useful product integrations.”

Integrated with other members of the Nest family, the Nest x Yale lock can be paired with Nest Secure to disarm Nest’s alarm system. Alternatively, pairing the lock with the Nest Hello video doorbell will allow you to see who’s at the door, and remotely grant them access (or not).

Claiming easy installation that requires only a screwdriver, bringing the Nest x Yale lock into your home should be pretty straightforward. As far as security is concerned, Nest says that remote access is secured via layers of bank-level encryption technology. And if your power or Wi-Fi fails or your app malfunctions, you will still be able to open the Nest x Yale Lock using the touchscreen. And if lock batteries drain, the deadbolt can be opened by touching a nine-volt battery to the terminals at the bottom of the lock.

The Nest x Yale lock will be available for pre-order in February, and delivery is slated for March.