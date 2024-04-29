The Yale Assure Lock 2 Touch launched last year, bringing a fingerprint sensor to one of our favorite smart locks. Now, Yale is making the keypad even more enticing by offering a Z-Wave Smart Module with your purchase, which gives you additional smart functions and added connectivity.

The Z-Wave Smart Module is a piece of hardware that slots into the Yale Assure Lock 2 Touch so it can communicate with devices outside the Yale ecosystem. When installed, the module lets the Assure Lock 2 Touch sync with Samsung SmartThings, Amazon Alexa, Hey Google, and Siri. You can also sync the lock with various smart lights and security systems that support Z-Wave.

Aside from the new connection options, the rest of the Assure Lock 2 Touch is unchanged. Standout features of the lock include the availability of multiple formats (such as key-free or keyed), an auto-lock feature, customization options via the Yale mobile app, and the option to set temporary passwords for guests. And, of course, it also includes a fingerprint sensor for one-touch access.

All versions of the Yale Assure Lock 2 Touch with Z-Wave cost $230 and are available in satin nickel, black suede, and oil-rubbed bronze. Meanwhile, the Yale Assure Lock 2 Touch with Wi-Fi support still costs $280. The cheapest option is the Yale Assure Lock 2 Touch with Bluetooth, though you won’t be able to access the lock remotely.

Our Yale Assure Lock 2 review said that “if you’re looking for something that’s as elegant as it is functional, there’s not much that competes with the Assure Lock 2.” The same can be said of the new Assure Lock 2 Touch — and now that it comes bundled with the Z-Wave Smart Module, it’s even easier to recommend.

