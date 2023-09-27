 Skip to main content
New Yale Assure Lock 2 models get fingerprint scanner, support for Apple Home keys

Jon Bitner
By

The Yale Assure Lock 2 was already one of the best smart locks of 2023, thanks to its versatile smartphone app and a bevy of unique designs — including a keyless model and vibrant Magenta color. Today, Yale is expanding the lineup by introducing the Assure Lock 2 Plus and Assure Lock 2 Touch, both of which bring new capabilities to a smart lock already loaded with premium features.

If you own an iPhone or Apple Watch, the Yale Assure Lock 2 Plus is a most compelling new product. Offering support for Apple Home keys, you can now unlock your front door by simply tapping your iOS device on the Assure Lock 2 Plus.

A person opening the Yale Assure Lock 2 with their Apple Watch.
Yale

The base version of the Assure Lock 2 Plus costs $210 and supports Bluetooth and HomeKit. You can add Wi-Fi support for an extra $80.

Meanwhile, the Assure Lock 2 Touch adds a fingerprint scanner — which is the first time such a feature will be available on a Yale smart lock. Up to 20 fingerprints can be registered, making it easy for you to give access to everyone in your family (as well as a few frequent guests).

The Assure Lock 2 Touch costs $200 and supports Bluetooth and HomeKit. You can again add Wi-Fi support for an additional $80.

Aside from the new features, both products offer everything you’d find on the original Assure Lock 2. This includes a streamlined design, access to the powerful Yale smartphone app, and the ability to set up temporary profiles for visitors.

The Yale Assure Lock 2 lineup isn’t cheap, but you’re getting what you pay for. If you want to look at alternatives, be sure to check out our roundup of the best smart locks.

