The list of smart locks that support Apple HomeKit isn’t quite as impressive as those of Google Home and Alexa, but Aqara has officially added one more to the list with the Aqara Smart Lock U100. Clocking in at $190 and now available on Amazon, the premium smart lock offers full support for Apple HomeKit — along with tons of cool features that should position it as a top option for smart home enthusiasts.

As you’d expect, the Aqara U100 comes with a keypad that lets you enter a passcode to unlock the deadbolt. However, you’ll also find a fingerprint scanner that can hold up to 50 unique prints and the option to set up Apple home keys to unlock it with your Apple Watch or iPhone. Aqara also tossed in a physical key in case of emergencies.

Despite all the high-tech features, you can still expect to get up to eight months of power out of the smart lock before needing to change its batteries. Compared to the three-month battery life of the popular Yale Assure Lock 2, that’s a pretty big win. Toss in AES encryption for a secure connection, IP65 rating for weatherproofing, and the ability to enable an auto-lock feature to ensure the door is always secure, and it’s clear Aqara is positioning this as a premium smart home gadget.

Apple HomeKit owners seem to be the primary target of the U100, although it also supports Google Home, Alexa, IFTT, and Matter. And if you own the Aqara Video Doorbell G4, you can unlock the door directly from your smartphone after answering the doorbell alert.

The spec list is pretty impressive for the Aqara U100, but be sure to check out our list of the best smart locks of 2023 before making a purchase.

