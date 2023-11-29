 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. News

Ikea launching 3 new smart home safety gadgets in 2024

Jon Bitner
By
The upcoming Ikea motion sensor and door sensor on a yellow desktop.
Ikea

It looks like Ikea is getting further invested in the smart home space, as the company plans to launch three new smart home safety products in 2024. The lineup includes a window sensor, motion sensor, and water sensor, and all three sync with the existing Dirigera Hub for easy operation and customization.

The products are expected to launch in the first half of 2024, starting with the door and window sensor, Parasoll, in January. Parasoll works much like all other door and window sensors on the market, giving you alerts when they’ve been opened or closed. It features a slim design (so it doesn’t look too obtrusive when installed), and pairs with both the Ikea app and smart bulbs.

Recommended Videos

Vallhorn is Ikea’s upcoming motion sensor, and it’s designed for use both indoors and outdoors. It can also produce a variety of different lighting effects when triggered. Vallhorn supports connections with up to ten smart bulbs if you’d like to integrate it into an existing system and is expected to arrive in April.

The Ikea water sensor next to a washing machine.
Ikea

The last smart home safety device to arrive in 2024 is the Badring Water Leakage Sensor, which releases in July. Along with a built-in alarm that trips when water is detected, it can sync with your Dirigera hub to give you instant notifications.

Related

Ikea hopes the products are affordable and easy to integrate into your home. Pricing appears to be par for the course (Vallhorn is $9, though pricing is yet to be announced for Parasoll and Badring), and it’ll be interesting to see how the devices perform when they launch in 2024.

Previous Ikea smart home products have earned mixed reviews, including the Starkvind air purifier and Symfonisk table lamp, though anyone searching for affordable and stylish devices typically finds something to like with Ikea’s lineup.

Expect to hear specific pricing details for Ikea’s smart home safety products as we roll into 2024.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner is a writer covering consumer electronics, technology, and gaming. His work has been published on various websites…
New Yale Assure Lock 2 models get fingerprint scanner, support for Apple Home keys
A person opening the Yale Assure Lock 2 with their Apple Watch.

The Yale Assure Lock 2 was already one of the best smart locks of 2023, thanks to its versatile smartphone app and a bevy of unique designs -- including a keyless model and vibrant Magenta color. Today, Yale is expanding the lineup by introducing the Assure Lock 2 Plus and Assure Lock 2 Touch, both of which bring new capabilities to a smart lock already loaded with premium features.

If you own an iPhone or Apple Watch, the Yale Assure Lock 2 Plus is a most compelling new product. Offering support for Apple Home keys, you can now unlock your front door by simply tapping your iOS device on the Assure Lock 2 Plus.

Read more
Blink Outdoor Camera 4 launches with Person Detection, new design, 2-year battery life
The Blink Outdoor Camera 4 mounted on a brick wall.

The Blink Outdoor Camera 4 is the newest addition to the Blink catalog, offering the same impressive battery life as its predecessor while bundling in better motion detection skills and a sleek, updated design. The camera is now available for $120, which includes a Sync Module 2.

One of the first things you’ll notice about the Blink Outdoor Camera 4 is its new look. It’s still a solid black square like the old Blink Outdoor Camera 3, but its camera has been repositioned from the center of the device to the top corner. It also looks a bit more streamlined than the outgoing model, with fewer accents and indentations across its front.

Read more
Leviton’s new outdoor smart plug is the first with Matter support
The Leviton Outdoor Smart Plug plugged into an outlet in front of red siding.

The Leviton Decora Smart Wi-Fi Outdoor Plug-In Switch is the latest product to offer Matter support. In fact, it’s also the first and only Matter-enabled outdoor smart plug on the market. It's a bit expensive at $55, but seeing as it’s the only member of its class right now, it might be worth the price tag.

Aside from Matter support, Leviton packed the Decora Smart Wi-Fi Outdoor Plug-In Switch with premium features. This includes extreme weather protection, an IP65 rating for waterproofing, a built-in light sensor that can automatically turn the unit on or off, and support for the Leviton smartphone app.

Read more