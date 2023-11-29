Ikea launching 3 new smart home safety gadgets in 2024

It looks like Ikea is getting further invested in the smart home space, as the company plans to launch three new smart home safety products in 2024. The lineup includes a window sensor, motion sensor, and water sensor, and all three sync with the existing Dirigera Hub for easy operation and customization.

The products are expected to launch in the first half of 2024, starting with the door and window sensor, Parasoll, in January. Parasoll works much like all other door and window sensors on the market, giving you alerts when they’ve been opened or closed. It features a slim design (so it doesn’t look too obtrusive when installed), and pairs with both the Ikea app and smart bulbs.

Vallhorn is Ikea’s upcoming motion sensor, and it’s designed for use both indoors and outdoors. It can also produce a variety of different lighting effects when triggered. Vallhorn supports connections with up to ten smart bulbs if you’d like to integrate it into an existing system and is expected to arrive in April.

The last smart home safety device to arrive in 2024 is the Badring Water Leakage Sensor, which releases in July. Along with a built-in alarm that trips when water is detected, it can sync with your Dirigera hub to give you instant notifications.

Ikea hopes the products are affordable and easy to integrate into your home. Pricing appears to be par for the course (Vallhorn is $9, though pricing is yet to be announced for Parasoll and Badring), and it’ll be interesting to see how the devices perform when they launch in 2024.

Previous Ikea smart home products have earned mixed reviews, including the Starkvind air purifier and Symfonisk table lamp, though anyone searching for affordable and stylish devices typically finds something to like with Ikea’s lineup.

Expect to hear specific pricing details for Ikea’s smart home safety products as we roll into 2024.

