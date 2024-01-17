 Skip to main content
Nest Secure will be discontinued in April – prepare your smart home with these steps

Jon Bitner
By

Google is dropping support for Nest Secure on April 8, at which time users will see a complete shutdown of its features. Whether you’re using it as a bridge for your smart lock or as a home security system, the device will no longer connect to the internet, rendering it obsolete.

Google has already reached out to impacted users to let them know about the impending shutdown, but is there a replacement for Nest Secure available in 2024? And what exactly can you do to prepare for the discontinuation in April? Here’s a look at everything you need to know about Nest Secure.

Check ADT for a Nest Secure replacement

Google and ADT collaboration.
ADT

Nest Secure was primarily used as a home security system, offering professional monitoring and an easy way to keep tabs on your property. Unfortunately, there’s no way to get professional monitoring directly through Nest Aware, the monthly subscription plan used with Nest smart home devices and security cameras.

Instead, anyone seeking a replacement for Nest Secure will want to look at ADT. The security company recently partnered with Google to bring Nest devices to its lineup and offers a robust suite of professional monitoring services. Along with cameras and video doorbells, a variety of other Nest products are supported.

You should also check out DIY kits from SimpliSafe, Ring, and Honeywell, as they’re a solid alternative to ADT and Nest.

Check your Nest x Yale Lock connection

A person opening the Yale Assure Lock 2 with their Apple Watch.
Yale

Not only did Nest Secure serve as a home security system, but it also worked as a bridge for the Nest x Yale Lock (via Nest Guard). With the device getting discontinued, you’ll need to check your smart lock and ensure it can still connect to your Wi-Fi network. Google says you can replace Nest Guard with Nest Connect, ensuring there’s no interruption to your connection. Google is sending out emails throughout January that contain details on how to claim a free Nest Connect – so be sure to check your inbox.

Alternatively, consider upgrading to the Yale Assure Lock 2, as it’s one of the best smart locks and can connect to your network without a secondary bridge. It’s a big improvement over the old Nest x Yale Lock, offering a streamlined appearance and several unique designs (including touchscreen and keyless options, along with a model that offers support for Apple Home keys). And since it doesn’t require a bridge, it’s a great option for most homes.

Get rid of your Nest Secure

Nest Secure device on a table.
Christian de Looper / Digital Trends

If you’re looking to get rid of your obsolete Nest Secure in a way that’s not harmful to the environment, consider reaching out to Google and taking part in its recycling program. The company will send out a paid shipping label for you to mail your device to a third-party recycling partner.

Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner is a writer covering consumer electronics, technology, and gaming. His work has been published on various websites…
