While many users access Google Home on their smartphone or smart display, the platform is also available via web browser. The web-based Google Home experience wasn’t exactly the best way to access your smart devices, but that’s rapidly changing as Google rolls out new updates to the client — the latest of which adds a ton of new ways to access your Nest Cams.

Google began rolling out the update late last week, and most users should now have access to the improved Google Home for web experience. The big draw is access to your Nest Cam history and the option to download clips. Prior to this update, it was impossible to view recorded clips via Google Home for web, forcing you to instead jump into the official Google Home app.

Other notable additions to the platform include the ability to customize your video clips and access to Public Preview content. Google notes that the custom clips functionality will be “rolling out over the next few weeks” and will support Nest Cam and Nest Doorbell products. If you can’t access the new functionality yet, you might need to wait a few more days for the update to reach your account.

If you’re a fan of testing out new features before they go live, be sure to check out Public Preview. This gives you access to up-and-coming features — though you might run into a few bugs during use. Now that this program is available to Google Home for the web, here’s a look at some of what you can access:

A script editor for Google Home automation.

Garage door detection for Nest Aware members

Added support for first-gen Nest Cams

Keep in mind you’ll need a Nest Aware subscription to access most of these features, which starts at $8 per month. To check out the updated Google Home for web platform, head over to home.google.com.

