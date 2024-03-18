 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. News

Google rolls out new Nest Cam features to Google Home for web

Jon Bitner
By
Nest Cams on a counter.
Nest

While many users access Google Home on their smartphone or smart display, the platform is also available via web browser. The web-based Google Home experience wasn’t exactly the best way to access your smart devices, but that’s rapidly changing as Google rolls out new updates to the client — the latest of which adds a ton of new ways to access your Nest Cams.

Google began rolling out the update late last week, and most users should now have access to the improved Google Home for web experience. The big draw is access to your Nest Cam history and the option to download clips. Prior to this update, it was impossible to view recorded clips via Google Home for web, forcing you to instead jump into the official Google Home app.

The updated Google Home for web app.
Google

Other notable additions to the platform include the ability to customize your video clips and access to Public Preview content. Google notes that the custom clips functionality will be “rolling out over the next few weeks” and will support Nest Cam and Nest Doorbell products. If you can’t access the new functionality yet, you might need to wait a few more days for the update to reach your account.

Recommended Videos

If you’re a fan of testing out new features before they go live, be sure to check out Public Preview. This gives you access to up-and-coming features — though you might run into a few bugs during use. Now that this program is available to Google Home for the web, here’s a look at some of what you can access:

  • A script editor for Google Home automation.
  • Garage door detection for Nest Aware members
  • Added support for first-gen Nest Cams

Keep in mind you’ll need a Nest Aware subscription to access most of these features, which starts at $8 per month. To check out the updated Google Home for web platform, head over to home.google.com.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner is a writer covering consumer electronics, technology, and gaming. His work has been published on various websites…
Wyze Cam Floodlight v2 adds tons of new features at a lower price tag
The Wyze Cam Floodlight v2 on a wall.

The existing Wyze Cam Floodlight was already an easy recommendation for shoppers on a budget, as it features 2600-lumen LEDs, an expandable microSD card slot, and a 130-degree viewing angle for less than $100. Wyze is making several changes with the newly launched Wyze Cam Floodlight v2, and it offers big improvements over its predecessor, yet carries a smaller price tag.

The Wyze Cam Floodlight v2 doesn't look much different (the central camera unit has been streamlined, though it's still flanked by two massive lights), but it features plenty of enhanced specs. The big selling point is its new 2K camera, which allows it to capture vibrant images at all times of the day, along with color night vision when the sun goes down. Wyze also improved its viewing angle from 130 degrees to 160 degrees, providing additional coverage for large properties.

Read more
Nest Secure will be discontinued in April – prepare your smart home with these steps
Nest Secure Review

Google is dropping support for Nest Secure on April 8, at which time users will see a complete shutdown of its features. Whether you're using it as a bridge for your smart lock or as a home security system, the device will no longer connect to the internet, rendering it obsolete.

Google has already reached out to impacted users to let them know about the impending shutdown, but is there a replacement for Nest Secure available in 2024? And what exactly can you do to prepare for the discontinuation in April? Here's a look at everything you need to know about Nest Secure.
Check ADT for a Nest Secure replacement

Read more
Google Assistant loses 17 features as the company lays off employees
google assistant mobile.

In an attempt to streamline the platform and "focus on quality and reliability," Google is axing 17 features from Google Assistant. The move corresponds with news the tech company is laying off hundreds of employees from its voice assistant division, as well as the exit of Fitbit co-founders James Park and Eric Friedman.

Google hasn't revealed an exact date for removing features, but in the next few months, you'll no longer be able to use your voice to send emails or audio messages, reschedule events in Google Calendar with your voice, or check your travel itinerary by voice. The full list of removals is staggering, encompassing 17 abilities.

Read more