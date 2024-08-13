What’s new on the Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen)?

After an early leak in July, Google has officially revealed the Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen), with a scheduled release date of August 20 and a price tag of $280. It’s making some nice upgrades to the existing Nest Learning Thermostat, the most noticeable of which is a new design. But aside from its flashy new appearance, what else is new on the Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen)? And if you already own a Nest Learning Thermostat, is it worth upgrading?

Here’s a closer look to help you decide.

New design with an updated display

The Nest Learning Thermostat’s new look also comes with a few new features. For one, it’s 60% larger than the outgoing model, giving you more real estate to view information regarding your smart home and temperature settings. You can even adjust the home screen’s appearance, giving you a chance to show details like the time, temperature, weather forecast, or outdoor air quality. Much of this functionality is derived from the new Soli sensor, allowing the screen to activate when it senses nearby motion.

Considering the Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd Gen) was already a premium-looking device, it’s impressive what Google has been able to do with this upcoming redesign.

Matter compatibility

As you’d expect, Google is offering full Matter support with the Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen). That means it’ll be able to interact with other Matter-enabled devices outside the Google Home ecosystem. That’s a big win for smart homes with gadgets from Apple and Amazon, allowing you to quickly sync the thermostat with the rest of your setup.

Implements AI to help you save money

While the older Nest Learning Thermostat could automatically create a schedule by learning your routine, the new model takes this a step further. Thanks to advances in AI, the Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen) can implement “micro-adjustments” to ensure you stay comfortable while also cutting down on your energy consumption. You can accept or reject these suggestions, or have the system activate them automatically.

Larger price tag

The new Nest Learning Thermostat will cost you $280, while the older model costs just $250. Still, you’re getting heaps of new (and useful) features for an extra $30, so most shoppers should find it to be worth the price tag.

As for whether you should upgrade from a Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd Gen)? That’s hard to say. If your currently installed Nest Learning Thermostat is working flawlessly, then there’s no need to upgrade. It’s one of the best smart thermostats on the market — and while the Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen) certainly brings cool features to the table, there’s no need to dump a perfectly good smart thermostat and pick up a new one.

However, anyone yet to purchase a smart thermostat or someone upgrading from a less-premium model will find the newest Nest Learning Thermostat to be mighty enticing. With a bold new design, improved usability, and features built to save you money, it should be a great addition to any smart home.