 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

What’s new on the Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen)?

By
The Nest Learning Thermostat 4th Gen on a wall.
Google

After an early leak in July, Google has officially revealed the Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen), with a scheduled release date of August 20 and a price tag of $280. It’s making some nice upgrades to the existing Nest Learning Thermostat, the most noticeable of which is a new design. But aside from its flashy new appearance, what else is new on the Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen)? And if you already own a Nest Learning Thermostat, is it worth upgrading?

Here’s a closer look to help you decide.

Recommended Videos

New design with an updated display

Four Nest Learning Thermostats in a line.
Google

The Nest Learning Thermostat’s new look also comes with a few new features. For one, it’s 60% larger than the outgoing model, giving you more real estate to view information regarding your smart home and temperature settings. You can even adjust the home screen’s appearance, giving you a chance to show details like the time, temperature, weather forecast, or outdoor air quality. Much of this functionality is derived from the new Soli sensor, allowing the screen to activate when it senses nearby motion.

Considering the Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd Gen) was already a premium-looking device, it’s impressive what Google has been able to do with this upcoming redesign.

Matter compatibility

The Matter logo on a colorful background.
CSA

As you’d expect, Google is offering full Matter support with the Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen). That means it’ll be able to interact with other Matter-enabled devices outside the Google Home ecosystem. That’s a big win for smart homes with gadgets from Apple and Amazon, allowing you to quickly sync the thermostat with the rest of your setup.

Implements AI to help you save money

The Nest Learning Thermostat displaying a message.
Google

While the older Nest Learning Thermostat could automatically create a schedule by learning your routine, the new model takes this a step further. Thanks to advances in AI, the Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen) can implement “micro-adjustments” to ensure you stay comfortable while also cutting down on your energy consumption. You can accept or reject these suggestions, or have the system activate them automatically.

Larger price tag

The new Nest Learning Thermostat will cost you $280, while the older model costs just $250. Still, you’re getting heaps of new (and useful) features for an extra $30, so most shoppers should find it to be worth the price tag.

As for whether you should upgrade from a Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd Gen)? That’s hard to say. If your currently installed Nest Learning Thermostat is working flawlessly, then there’s no need to upgrade. It’s one of the best smart thermostats on the market — and while the Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen) certainly brings cool features to the table, there’s no need to dump a perfectly good smart thermostat and pick up a new one.

However, anyone yet to purchase a smart thermostat or someone upgrading from a less-premium model will find the newest Nest Learning Thermostat to be mighty enticing. With a bold new design, improved usability, and features built to save you money, it should be a great addition to any smart home.

Editors’ Recommendations

Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner is a writer covering consumer electronics, technology, and gaming. His work has been published on various websites…
Google Home adds new camera features and support for Nest Cam Outdoor
The interface on Google Home allowing you to capture custom clips.

Google Home is one of the best smart home platforms, and it's just gotten more exciting with the rollout of new camera features and support for the Nest Cam Outdoor. These updates are currently limited to Public Preview users, though we expect to see them launched to all users soon.

One of the biggest additions is support for the first-generation Nest Cam Outdoor. Google will be rolling out eligibility to users over the next few weeks -- so if you're a Public Preview user and don't have access right away, you may have to wait a bit longer. Once the feature has been pushed to your camera, you can use it like you would any other device in Google Home. This includes having access to an updated camera history interface.

Read more
The best smart home devices for 2023
The X2 Omni dock up against a wall.

With hundreds of incredible products available, it can be intimidating to piece together a smart home. From smart displays and thermostats to smart light bulbs and video doorbells, not only are there tons of categories to browse, but each category is filled with highly reviewed products that can be difficult to distinguish from one another. If you’re in the market for a new smart home gadget or are just starting your smart home journey, there are tons of factors to consider.

If you need help navigating all the products, here’s a look at the best smart home devices of 2023 across a wide variety of categories. It’s hard to go wrong with products from big names like Ring, Arlo, Amazon, and Google, but if you need a bit more guidance, here are some of our top picks.
Voice assistant

Read more
Arlo Essential 2nd Gen vs. Arlo Pro 4: is the Arlo Pro 4 worth it?
The Arlo Essential 2nd Gen mounted outside.

The Arlo Pro 4 has long been one of the best outdoor security cameras, but that might be changing with the arrival of the Arlo Essential 2nd Gen. This refreshed camera supports up to 2K footage capture, offers a similar design to that of the Arlo Pro 4, and clocks in at a much lower price.

But should you rush out to replace your Arlo Pro 4 with the new Arlo Essential 2nd Gen? And if you're new to the market, which is the better purchase? Here's a closer look at both to help you find the right one for your smart home.
Pricing and monthly fees

Read more