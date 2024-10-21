 Skip to main content
Ring Battery Doorbell vs. Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen): What’s new with the latest model?

By
The Ring Battery Doorbell installed near a front door.
Ring

The Ring Battery Doorbell is the successor to the popular Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen). Both offer many of the same features — and if you’re a current owner of the Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen), you’re probably wondering if upgrading to the Ring Battery Doorbell is worthwhile. Here’s a look at the two video doorbells to help you decide which is best for your home.

Design

Ring Video Doorbell 2nd gen on doorway
Alina Bradford / Digital Trends

The new Ring Battery Doorbell and old Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) look very similar. They feature a rectangular chassis with a black upper portion (housing the camera) and a silver lower portion (housing the doorbell button). Around this doorbell button is Ring’s iconic glowing blue circle. They both look great, and upgrading to the Ring Battery Doorbell won’t change the appearance of your front door.

Winner: Tie

Installation

Ring Battery doorbell Prime Big Deal Days discount
Ring

The Ring Battery Doorbell uses an improved installation process featuring a pushpin mounting system. That means once the faceplate is installed, you can simply press the entire doorbell into place without any tools. To release the doorbell for charging, you’ll find an included pushpin tool that lets you quickly detach the device. The older Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) is pretty simple to install, though there’s no denying that the new design is more streamlined.

Winner: Ring Battery Doorbell

Related

Features and specs

Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen)
Ring

You’ll find a long list of shared specs between the Ring Battery Doorbell and Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen). In fact, it’s faster to list the things that are different. Here’s a look at the new features available on the Ring Battery Doorbell:

  • Head-to-Toe HD Video
  • Color Night Vision
  • Pushpin installation process

Aside from that, these are largely the same camera. Both offer two-way audio, customizable motion zones, package detection, smart alerts, and support for the Ring mobile app. Though it doesn’t offer too many upgrades, the Ring Battery Doorbell is still a more versatile camera.

Winner: Ring Battery Doorbell

Price and subscriptions

The new Ring app showing new push notifications and phone calls.
Ring

The Ring Battery Doorbell retails for $100. The Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen), meanwhile, has been discontinued. Both are supported by the Ring Protect Plans — rebranding as Ring Home on November 5 — which cost anywhere from $5 per month to $20 per month. Note that the Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) retailed for $100 when it was available — so considering the nice upgrades on the Ring Battery Doorbell, it’s great that the price hasn’t been increased.

Winner: Ring Battery Doorbell

Verdict

If your Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) is starting to show its age, the Ring Battery Doorbell is an excellent upgrade. Not only is it still priced at $100, but it gets you a new Head-to-Toe HD Video format that lets you easily see both packages at the foot of your door and the faces of tall guests. Installation should also be a breeze thanks to the new mounting method.

There’s nothing revolutionary about the Ring Battery Doorbell, but the small upgrades it makes are certainly nice. Be sure to give it a look when you’re ready for a new video doorbell. However, if you just recently added the Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) to your home, feel free to wait a few years before making an upgrade, as the Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) is still a great companion for your front door.

