Blink Video Doorbell vs. Ring Battery Doorbell: which is best for your front door?

The Blink Video Doorbell just hit the market, and at just $60, it’s a frugal option for shoppers interested in bringing smarts to their front door. Featuring a two-year battery life, person detection, and an improved field-of-view, it’s a well-rounded device given its low price tag. However, the Ring Battery Doorbell is a perennial favorite — it’s not quite as new, but it’s loaded with premium features that have made it a common sight on porches across the planet. But is it the best option for your home? Here’s a look at the Blink Video Doorbell and the Ring Battery Doorbell to help you decide which to purchase.

Design

The Ring Battery Doorbell is built with its iconic black and silver design. The top portion of the rectangular device is black, and it houses the camera unit. The larger lower half is silver, and it’s where you’ll find the doorbell button with its cool blue glow. It’s a great-looking device, and it looks remarkably similar to all the other video doorbells in the Ring lineup. Alternatively, you can pick up a Venetian Bronze model that’s a bit darker.

The Blink Video Doorbell is available in black or white models. Both feature a long, rectangular design with a pill-shaped doorbell button. It looks quite nice, though most shoppers will probably prefer the familiar styling of the Ring Battery Doorbell.

Winner: Ring Battery Doorbell

Installation

Installing both of these video doorbells is a breeze. Both are battery-powered and require little more than mounting to complete the install. The Blink Video Doorbell has a bit of an advantage, as it offers two-year battery life. That means you won’t have to take it down very often to reinstall its batteries. The Ring product, meanwhile, will likely go for half that time or less. That’s not the end of the story, however, as the Blink Video Doorbell also requires a Blink Sync Module to work properly — meaning there’s one additional step to worry about. For the Ring Battery Doorbell, you just install the product and link it to your smartphone.

Winner: Tie

Features and specs

Both the Blink Video Doorbell and Ring Battery Doorbell film in 1440 x 1440 resolution. They also get you a generous 150-degree field-of-view, which should easily capture both the faces of tall guests and packages at your doorstep. The Ring Battery Doorbell has an advantage at night, as it offers color night vision compared to Blink’s infrared.

Beyond that, both also offer two-way audio, smart notifications, live view, and customizable motion detection settings.

Winner: Ring Video Doorbell

Price and subscriptions

The Ring Battery Doorbell costs $100, while the Blink Video Doorbell is $70 (if you don’t need the Sync Module, that drops to $60). The base price for these video doorbells is only the first part of the equation — you’ll also want to purchase an ongoing subscription to access their best features. Blink subscription plans start at $3 per month, while Ring plans start at $5 per month. No matter how you cut it, the Ring product is more expensive.

Winner: Blink Video Doorbell

Verdict

Most shoppers will find the Ring Battery Doorbell to be slightly more enticing than the Blink Video Doorbell. Along with a slightly better design, it offers color night vision and a powerful mobile app that lets you easily customize its performance. The Blink Video Doorbell is no slouch, however, and if you’re more interested in saving money, it’s a smart alternative. Not only is the product cheaper, but you’ll save a few bucks every month with its subscription plan.