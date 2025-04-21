Yale Assure Lock 2 vs. Lockly Vision Zeno: which is the better smart lock?

Table of Contents Table of Contents Pricing and design Installation Notable features Which is the better smart lock?

If you’re seeking a premium smart lock that’s packed with features, the Yale Assure Lock 2 and Lockly Vision Zeno are probably at the top of your list. Both are among the best smart locks on the market, offering reliable performance, remote access, and heaps of versatility that catapult them above most of the competition. But which is better for your smart home?

While you can’t go wrong with either product, there are some key differences to be aware of before finalizing your purchase. Here’s a look at the Yale Assure Lock 2 vs. Lockly Vision Zeno to help you decide which is best for your needs.

Pricing and design

The Lockly Vision Zeno is quite expensive at $429, but it makes up for the price with a long list of features. The Yale Assure Lock 2, meanwhile, can be had for as little as $160 — though you’ll spend much more if you configure it with all its coolest features (like a touchscreen and Wi-Fi support).

Most shoppers will find the Yale Assure Lock 2 to be the more stylish product, thanks to its streamlined footprint and traditional keypad design. It’s also available in a variety of colors and styles (like key-free or keyed), giving you flexibility to find something that fits your needs. The Lockly Vision Zeno is much slimmer than the old Lockly Vision Elite — but it’s still quite large and looks more “techy” than your traditional lock.

Winner: Yale Assure Lock 2

Installation

Installing a smart lock can be intimidating, but the process is rather simple with both the Yale Assure Lock 2 and Lockly Vision Zeno. You’ll be guided through the process via a mobile companion app, and someone with solid DIY skills can have both up and running in around 30 minutes.

Winner: Tie

Notable features

When it comes to features, you really can’t beat the Lockly Vision Zeno. Here’s a look at what it brings to your front door.

Doorbell with intercom

2K camera

Apple Home Key support

Keyless entry

Fingerprint scanner

Scrambling keypad for added security

Essentially, it’s a video doorbell and smart lock bundled into one neat package. That makes it a truly unique product on the market, as it offers heaps of functionality that you won’t find in most of the competition.

The Yale Assure Lock 2 is no slouch, however, as it lets you access your door remotely, set up guest profiles, and monitor your door’s activity.

Winner: Lockly Vision Zeno

Which is the better smart lock?

Although it lacks many of the features found on the Zeno, the Yale Assure Lock 2 is the best smart lock for most shoppers. Not only can it be had for a fraction of the price, but it gets you all the features you’d expect from a smart lock. It’s also reliable and highly customizable, allowing you to design a lock that perfectly fits your needs.

The Lockly Vision Zeno might be a better fit if you’re seeking an all-in-one device and don’t mind its large price tag. You’re essentially getting a video doorbell and smart lock with the Vision Zeno — though its tech-focused style might not appeal to everyone. But if you want as many bells and whistles as possible, it doesn’t get better than this.

Keep in mind that the Yale Assure Lock 2 and the Zeno Series are comprised of multiple products. So if the Vision Zeno is too expensive, you can step down to something like the Visage Zeno or Pro Zeno to save a few bucks while still getting heaps of cool features. The same is true for the Yale Assure Lock 2, which comes in formats that support Apple Home Keys or gets you a bonus fingerprint scanner.