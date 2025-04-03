The Yale Assure Lock 2 has only grown better with age

Table of Contents Table of Contents Customization options galore New models offer enhanced functionality

The Yale Assure Lock 2 has long held a spot on our roundup of the best smart locks. Offering a sleek design, robust companion app, and a multitude of customization options, it’s a premium choice that’s an easy recommendation for most shoppers. And while some smart locks begin to show their age over the years, the Yale Assure Lock 2 has only grown more enticing.

Part of this is due to its impressive durability — the one installed on my front door has seen more than a few Colorado storms yet remains in pristine condition — but the other reason is Yale’s commitment to expanding the number of models in the Assure Lock 2 lineup. I recently had a chance to test out a second, newer version of the Assure Lock 2 that works with Apple Home Keys, and it cemented my belief that it’s one of the best smart locks money can buy.

Customization options galore

Part of what makes the Yale Assure Lock 2 so easy to recommend is its variety of footprints. With the standard Assure Lock 2 model, you can choose from the following features and layouts:

Bluetooth or Wi-Fi

Keyed or Key-Free

Touchscreen or Keypad

Black, black, or nickel finishes

Depending on how you configure the lock, you’ll see a price anywhere from $160 to $260, making it a great choice for most budgets. The availability of three finishes also makes it easy to match it with your home.

If you’re looking for added security (or are using it on a rental property), the availability of a key-free model is a huge win. Coupled with a powerful mobile app that lets you track when the door is opened or closed, create passwords, or sync it with Google Home, Apple Home, and Amazon Alexa, and you’ve got a well-rounded smart lock.

New models offer enhanced functionality

While the standard Assure Lock 2 is great, Yale has continued to expand its lineup with new models that bring cool new features to the table. For example, the Yale Assure Lock 2 Touch bundles in a fingerprint scanner — making it easier than ever to access your home.

Then there’s the Assure Lock 2 Plus. It’s Yale’s first-ever smart lock with Apple Home Key built in, and it’s just as wonderful as you’d expect. Installation is a breeze, and having the ability to use your iPhone or Apple Watch to quickly unlock your door is as convenient as it sounds. It lacks some of the customization options found on other models, but you can still choose from three striking colors and Bluetooth or Wi-Fi support.

It’s great to see Yale continue to build upon the success of the Assure Lock 2, as it’s an excellent launching point for new and exciting features. We’ll likely see a Matter-enabled version of the smart lock in the future, which will only improve its longevity and make it play nicely with all sorts of other devices.

While it can be a bit expensive when all its customization options are maxed out, it’s hard not to love the versatility of the Yale Assure Lock 2. With a streamlined design and powerful mobile app, it’s been a wonderful companion to my front door for years. Its battery life can sometimes be lacking — other models can go years without needing new batteries while the Assure Lock 2 runs for months — but that’s a minor caveat for an otherwise excellent device. If you’re shopping for a new smart lock, be sure to check out everything offered by the extensive (and constantly growing) Assure Lock 2 lineup.