Beatbot AquaSense X review: The pool cleaner for those that want to be pampered

Beatbot AquaSense X Score Details “The Beatbot AquaSense X is the most complete pool robot ever made” Pros Phenomenal cleaning job

Lots of technology

Works as advertised

Great build quality on both station and robot Cons Pretty expensive

Station requires lots of space



Quick take:

For some people, robot pool cleaners solved the worst work of pool ownership years ago, but then added a new one: hauling a dripping machine to the charging station, and cleaning out the debris basket after each run. The Beatbot AquaSense X is the first robot built to kill that messy job. Its AstroRinse station is the first automatic filter-cleaning dock in the category that backflushes the robot’s filter, dumps the debris into a 22-liter bin, and recharges the battery after you dock it into the station.

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It’s also one of the most expensive robotic cleaners you can buy. At $3,999 as of July 2, 2026 (down from its $4,250 launch price), the AquaSense X costs roughly $1,400 more than Beatbot’s own AquaSense 2 Ultra and more than twice as much as other cordless rivals from Aiper or iGarden. Nearly all of that extra expense buys you the station itself. Add the optional $49.99-per-month AquaRefine clarifier cartridges and the three-year cost of ownership climbs past $6,000, which is territory where a monthly pool service starts to look competitive.

So the decision comes down to a couple things: how much do you hate cleaning a filter basket, and do you want the best system on the market? If the answer is “a lot,” the AquaSense X is the most complete, least demanding pool-cleaning experience on the market, backed by an amazing three-year replacement (not repair) warranty. If you can live with two minutes of hose rinsing each time you need to clean the basket, the AquaSense 2 Ultra or Aiper’s Scuba X1 Pro Max will keep your pool nearly as clean for far less money. But if you want to be completely pampered and have a system you can show off to your friends, the AquaSense X works as advertised and looks great too.

Beatbot AquaSense X Specs: What’s sitting under the hood?

Spec Beatbot AquaSense X Type Cordless robotic, 5-in-1 (floor, walls, waterline, surface, ledges) Pool size rating Up to 3,875 sq. ft. per charge (pools up to roughly 65 ft.) Runtime Up to 10 hours (surface); up to 5 hours (floor or walls/waterline) Battery 24-cell, 13,400 mAh lithium-ion Charge time 3.5 to 4.5 hours (88W wireless, via station) Filtration Dual-layer 250/150-micron basket, auto-cleaned by station Station debris bin 22L (approx. 5.8 gal.), disposable bag liners, up to 2 months between empties Suction 6,800 GPH (11 motors total) Navigation HybridSense AI: camera + ultrasonic + infrared (29 sensors), 40+ debris types Smart features Wi-Fi/Bluetooth app, 7 cleaning modes, scheduling, zone cleaning, night cleaning with dual 1,500-lux LEDs, Alexa/Google Home/Siri (surface mode only) Robot weight 28.9 lbs. Station weight/size 41.9 lbs.; approx. 25 x 21 x 22 in. Water rating IP68 to 3.0m; saltwater up to 5,000 ppm Warranty 3-year full replacement Price $3,999 as of July 2, 2026 ($4,250 MSRP); pricing may vary by region and retailer

Beatbot AquaSense X design and build

On its own, the AquaSense X reminds me of a halo product you’d see from a large auto-manufacturer with its wide, low tank of a robot with tracked drive, a top carry handle, and an automotive-grade IMR coating that Beatbot says resists UV and heat. At 28.9 pounds dry, it’s a heavy machine and noticeably heavier than the recent Beatbot Sora 70 I just reviewed, which came in at 23 lbs. The one step Beatbot couldn’t solve for me is lifting the robot out of the pool and moving it onto its dock. Aiper sells a caddy that you can use to help move their heavier units, but Beatbot doesn’t offer something similar.

Beatbot helps lower the weight of pulling it out of the pool with a clever trick called SmartDrain. When a cycle ends or the battery runs low, the robot navigates to the pool edge, surfaces, parks against the wall, and empties the water from its body so you’re not hoisting an extra gallon or two of pool water. You can also recall it to the edge with one tap in the app. It works as advertised, but “self-cleaning” does not mean “self-retrieving.” If bending and lifting a 29-pound machine is a problem for you, that’s a real issue this robot doesn’t solve.

The AstroRinse station itself is a 41.9-pound weather-resistant cabinet roughly the size of a small outdoor trash can, with a built-in bubble level, a child lock, and corrosion- and freeze-resistant construction. However, Beatbot still recommends draining the hoses and storing everything indoors over a cold winter, since the internal plumbing isn’t designed to survive a freeze with water in the lines.

Setup is more involved than any pool robot I’ve tested, and you should plan for it. The station needs level ground somewhere near the pool, a GFCI-protected outdoor outlet, solid Wi-Fi, about 3.3 feet of clearance around it, an outdoor faucet for its included 12-foot inlet hose, and somewhere for its drain hose to send washed-out debris grey water, whether that’s a garden bed, French drain, or sewer drain. The robot itself is swimming in about 30 minutes after setup, but the station took me about 30-minutes to get set up and running correctly.

Beatbot AquaSense X pool compatibility

Beatbot rates the AquaSense X for in-ground and above-ground pools of essentially any shape (rectangular, round, kidney, freeform) and every common surface: concrete, Gunite, plaster, tile, fiberglass, and vinyl liner. It operates in water from about 1.6 feet to 9.8 feet deep and is rated for saltwater pools up to 5,000 ppm, comfortably above the 3,000 to 4,000 ppm range of most residential salt systems.

Two limitations stood out for me. First, tanning ledges and baja shelves are only cleanable if they’re at least 14 inches deep with a continuous flat area of at least 3.3 by 3.3 feet (according to Beatbot’s website); shallower or smaller shelves still need a manual brush. Second, at 3,875 square feet of rated coverage per charge, very large pools near that ceiling may need a recharge to finish an intensive full-pool cycle that includes surface skimming.

Beatbot AquaSense X navigation and coverage

The AquaSense X navigates with what Beatbot calls HybridSense AI, which includes an onboard camera, dual ultrasonic sensors, and infrared detectors that total 29 sensors in all, feeding a quad-core processor that builds a live map of the pool on its first run. This is complex, mapped navigation rather than random-pattern or S-wandering, and it shows in the coverage logs the app produces after each cycle. Does this matter to me as a tester? Not really, if the pool gets cleaned. For example, I used an older Beatbot AquaSense for a couple of years and just set it on a custom run to clean the floor twice instead of once, and that worked for dirty pool days. My point is that technology is great, but results are what you need to pay attention to. With that being said, the tech in the AquaSense X is pretty amazing.

With AI debris targeting, the camera identifies more than 40 debris types (double what the AquaSense 2 Ultra recognizes), and in AI Quick Mode the robot skips the full grid pattern and routes straight to debris concentrations. It’s very cool watching how it works. It approaches a cluster of leaves, pauses, scans, and adjusts its path. Beatbot claims this cuts routine cleaning time roughly in half, and in my tests, that was mostly true. One caveat: debris retargeting only works in certain modes. Multizone, ECO, and wall-only Area Mode all run without it. I also do not live in an area with a lot of fine debris like dust or sand, so I was not able to test this feature.

AquaSense X Wall does a solid job of wall climbing, with good adhesion and overlapping passes on both flat and curved walls. Dual 1,500-lux front LEDs let the camera navigate murky water and enable overnight cleaning runs on off-peak electricity. If the software ever fails mid-run, a fail-safe buoyancy system floats the robot to the surface rather than leaving it dead on the pool floor. I am not a fan of leaving my pool cleaners in the pool overnight for cleaning, but the AquaSense X certainly does fine at night if that matters to you.

Beatbot AquaSense X Cleaning performance

With 11 motors generating 6,800 GPH of suction, the AquaSense X has the power to pick up the debris that other robot cleaners might not be able to. Waterlogged oak leaves, acorns, twigs, and compacted organic clumps come up on the first pass rather than getting pushed around the floor. Fine silt and sand get stirred by the brushes and captured by the 150-micron inner filter layer, but I would expect the water to cloud briefly mid-cycle before clarity noticeably improves by the end of a run.

Waterline scrubbing is another area where the AquaSense X performs really well. The scrubbing action at the scum line, where sunscreen, body oils, and mineral deposits build up, is more aggressive than previous Beatbot models, and I experienced that heavy scum band substantially lighter after two wall-and-waterline cycles and essentially gone after three. However, the AquaSense X will not remove mineral deposits that have set on the waterline if you have those on your pool.

Surface skimming works, with a few caveats. In skimming mode, the robot floats and can patrol the surface for up to 10 hours. But cleaning is sequential: if leaves blow in while the robot is halfway through a five-hour floor cycle, they’ll waterlog and sink before it surfaces to skim. Under heavy tree cover, a dedicated solar skimmer running continuously is still a smart companion. For my personal setup, I like to use a separate skimmer robot that is solar-powered so that it can run 24/7 and keep my pool surface spotless. Beatbot sells the iSkim Ultra, which works great and would be a nice addition to this setup. Then you can fully use the AquaSense battery for floor and wall chores, while the iSkim takes care of the surface.

Ledge and shelf cleaning is a capability almost nothing else in the category offers, other than Beatbots’ own Sora 70 robot, which I reviewed previously. Provided your tanning ledge meets the 14-inch depth minimum, the AquaSense X will climb onto it and scrub, a zone traditional robots simply ignore. In my tests, I felt like the AquaSense X did an adequate job on my stairs, which are relatively steep. I would give this feature a “B” grade. I cannot think of a robot cleaner that I have tested that does stairs well.

Beatbot AquaSense X filtration system and the AstroRinse station

Make no mistake about it, the AstroRinse station is the reason this product exists, and it’s the reason to buy it if you want to be completely pampered and just love cool tech.

The robot finishes a cycle, parks at the pool edge, and drains its ballast to lighten the load. You lift it onto the station, which is the one unavoidable manual step, and the station takes over: it aligns the robot, blasts high-pressure water jets backward through the dual-layer filter basket, flushes the debris slurry water into the liter bin, and starts wirelessly recharging the battery. About three minutes after you set the robot down, the filter is clean, and the machine is charging for its next run. You never touch pool muck.

Beatbot says the bin holds roughly 3,000 leaves and needs emptying about every two months at a typical two-to-three-sessions-per-week cadence. If you have a lot of trees hovering over your pool or during peak pollen season, I would say you should plan on emptying the bin monthly. Debris collects in the disposable sealed bag, so emptying means lifting out a bag, not scooping sludge. In my tests, the system went six-plus cleaning cycles without me touching the filter once, with the bag only about a quarter full. If you want to save some money, you can avoid replacing the bag and just use the bin without it.

The system isn’t flawless, though. The station’s internal rinse nozzle doesn’t quite reach the top edges of the basket or the underside of the lid, so a five-second pass with a garden hose every once in a while keeps things fully clean; at this price we’re allowed to be picky.

Beatbot AquaSense X battery and runtime

The 24-cell, 13,400 mAh battery is rated for up to 10 hours of surface skimming or about 5 hours of floor or wall/waterline work, covering up to 3,875 square feet per charge. In my app logs from long-term testing, it tracked closely with those ratings: one logged Area Mode session ran 193 minutes of combined floor and wall cleaning and consumed 76% of the battery, right in line with the 5-hour intensive rating.

Wireless induction charging through the station takes 3.5 to 4.5 hours from a completely empty battery, and because charging happens automatically whenever the robot is docked, the battery-management work disappears along with the filter work. Beatbot’s three-year replacement warranty explicitly covers the drive box including the battery, which counts for a lot, since battery replacement is the biggest long-term cost risk on any cordless cleaner. I critiqued the Beatbot Sora 70 I reviewed because it did not come with a docking station (you had to plug the charger into the front of it), so it is nice to have the docking station back again with this product.

Beatbot AquaSense X smart features and app

The Beatbot app handles pairing (Bluetooth auto-search, QR code, or manual selection), seven cleaning modes, scheduling, custom zone cleaning with exclusion areas, and post-cycle reports showing a coverage map, square footage, elapsed time, and battery use. The data visualization is very detailed for those that care: after a floor session, you’ll see exactly how many square feet were covered and how long it took.

The AquaSense X is also the only Beatbot model with voice assistant support across Alexa, Google Home, and Siri, though voice control is limited to starting surface cleaning. I would consider this a gimmick you can use to show off to your friends and personally didn’t find it very useful.

I still have the same gripes with the AquaSense X that I have with other pool cleaners. First is that Wi-Fi and Bluetooth can’t penetrate more than a few inches of water, so the app goes dark the moment the robot submerges. There’s no live steering or mid-cycle mode switching underwater; you issue instructions before you dump it into the pool. Every cordless robot shares this limitation, but Beatbot’s marketing doesn’t exactly advertise it. Second is the software polish. I read reviews online and saw some complaints that the OTA firmware updates can block access to the remote control and mode screens until the update is forced through, and coverage stats misreport custom-configured sessions (a custom wall run can log as “0 square feet, terminated” even when it completed). None of this affects cleaning, but a $4,000 product deserves a sharper app experience. I didn’t experience this personally, but there could have been some firmware updates that fixed this issue before I received the unit.

Beatbot AquaSense X noise and pool impact

In the water, the AquaSense X is very quiet, a low hum you’ll only notice standing at the pool edge. The station is the louder part of the system; its three-minute backflush sounds like a compact pressure washer running inside a box, which is exactly what it is. No big deal at all in my opinion, just worth noting.

The optional ClearWater system deserves a mention here because it actively changes your water. During floor cycles, an onboard dispenser meters out AquaRefine, a chitosan-based clarifier made from recycled crab shells that flocculates fine particles so the 150-micron filter can catch them. It also binds dissolved metals and inhibits scale. Each $49.99 kit treats up to 99,000 gallons and lasts about a month of weekly dosing. It works, and I noticed hazy water cleared noticeably. But if your water chemistry is already dialed in, you can skip it entirely, and generic chitosan clarifiers cost about half as much if you don’t mind manual dosing.

How I tested the Beatbot AquaSense X

I evaluated the AquaSense X over a 6-week period using my 15,000 rectangular-shaped concrete pool with a built-in hot tub, steps in the shallow end, and a ladder in the deeper end. The pool is surrounded by pine trees and cherry trees. I tested each of the AquaSense X’s settings and picked up pollen, leaves, bugs, and various debris. Battery run times were tested at a 100% charge and measured from the moment I put the cleaner into the water.

Why not try – Comparisons and alternatives

Here is a list of other robot pool cleaners to consider:

Beatbot AquaSense 2 Ultra ($2,649): The best alternative is Beatbot’s own former flagship. You get 27 sensors, 5,500 GPH of suction, AI debris detection for about 20 debris types, and most of the same cleaning coverage. But you rinse the filter yourself after every run, and the warranty is two years instead of three. The roughly $1,400 gap is almost entirely the AstroRinse station. You don’t get the Beatbot flagship to show off and tinker with, but you save some real money.

The best alternative is Beatbot’s own former flagship. You get 27 sensors, 5,500 GPH of suction, AI debris detection for about 20 debris types, and most of the same cleaning coverage. But you rinse the filter yourself after every run, and the warranty is two years instead of three. The roughly $1,400 gap is almost entirely the AstroRinse station. You don’t get the Beatbot flagship to show off and tinker with, but you save some real money. Aiper Scuba X1 Pro Max ($1,799 to $2,299): Aiper’s flagship actually out-muscles the Beatbot on paper, with 8,500 GPH of suction and a 40-sensor navigation suite, plus surface skimming of its own. But its 5-liter basket is strictly manual-empty, and it can’t match the Beatbot warranty. For pure cleaning performance per dollar at half the price, this is a solid pick – plus Aiper sells separately a caddy to help transport their cleaner to and from the charging station.

Aiper’s flagship actually out-muscles the Beatbot on paper, with 8,500 GPH of suction and a 40-sensor navigation suite, plus surface skimming of its own. But its 5-liter basket is strictly manual-empty, and it can’t match the Beatbot warranty. For pure cleaning performance per dollar at half the price, this is a solid pick – plus Aiper sells separately a caddy to help transport their cleaner to and from the charging station. Dolphin Liberty 400: Maytronics’ cordless entry is the anti-Beatbot: light at 17.9 pounds and far easier to retrieve, fast with 90-minute cycles, and refined, but with 4,000 GPH, no surface skimming, and no automated filter care. If retrieval weight is your top concern, start here.

Should you buy it?

Beatbot AquaSense X robot itself is excellent. Suction is great, the best waterline scrubbing I’ve seen from the brand, smart debris-targeting navigation, and coverage of surfaces and ledges that rivals do not even try to do. But robots that clean well are no longer rare. What’s rare is the AstroRinse station, which is a luxury product that eliminates some of the dirty work.

The score would be higher if the price wasn’t so aggressive. At $3,999, before the optional $600-per-year clarifier habit, the AquaSense X costs more than three seasons of some monthly pool services. The Beatbot AquaSense X is the most complete pool robot ever made. If your budget stops at $2,500, buy the AquaSense 2 Ultra or the Aiper and keep the garden hose handy. If you have the money and like to have the ultimate luxury pool cleaner, the Beatbot AquaSense X will not disappoint.

FAQs (Frequently asked questions)

Does the AquaSense X really clean itself?

The system cleans the filter, but you still need to place the cleaner on the station. The AstroRinse station automatically backflushes the filter and empties debris into a sealed 22L bin you empty every one to two months.

What size pool does the Beatbot AquaSense X support?

It’s rated to cover up to 3,875 square feet on a single charge and works in water from about 1.6 to 9.8 feet deep, according to Beabot. Pools near the coverage ceiling may need a recharge to finish an intensive full-pool cycle.

Is it safe for vinyl liner and saltwater pools?

Yes. Beabot rates it for concrete, gunite, plaster, tile, fiberglass, and vinyl surfaces, and for saltwater systems up to 5,000 ppm.

What does the AstroRinse station need to be installed?

Level ground near the pool, a GFCI-protected outdoor outlet, Wi-Fi, about 3.3 feet of clearance, a water source for the included 12-foot inlet hose, and a drainage point (garden bed, French drain, or sewer cleanout) for the drain hose. In freezing climates, drain the lines and store it indoors for the winter.

Do I have to buy the AquaRefine clarifier refills?

No. The clarifier system is optional. The robot vacuums, scrubs, and skims at full capability without it. Each $49.99 kit treats up to 99,000 gallons and lasts about a month of weekly automated dosing. Generic clarifiers can be dosed manually for roughly half the cost.