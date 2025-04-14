 Skip to main content
Yale Assure Lock 2 vs. Lockly Vision Elite: which is the better smart lock?

By
A person opening the Yale Assure Lock 2 with their Apple Watch.
Yale

The Yale Assure Lock 2 and Lockly Vision Elite are among the best smart locks on the market. One offers a streamlined design and multiple formats, while the other is packed with features that make it an all-in-one powerhouse. Rest assured — you can’t go wrong choosing either product. But there are some big differences between the two, and one is likely a better fit for your preferences than the other.

With that in mind, here’s a closer look at the Yale Assure Lock 2 vs. Lockly Vision Elite. From pricing and design to installation and notable features, we’ll cover everything you need to know before making a purchase.

Pricing and design

The Lockly Vision Elite on a blue background.
Lockly

At $500, the Lockly Vision Elite is much more expensive than the Yale Assure Lock 2. By comparison, you’ll find versions of the Assure Lock 2 that retail for as little as $160. Part of what makes the Assure Lock 2 so compelling is its variety of formats — with options for keyed, key-free, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and a touchscreen instead of keypad, there are tons of ways to modify its price (and performance).

As for design? Most will find the Assure Lock 2 to be the better-looking product. Not only is it slim and streamlined, but it’s available in a variety of colors to fit your home’s exterior. The Vision Elite isn’t a bad-looking device, but it’s quite large as it needs to accommodate a bundle of cool tech.

Winner: Yale Assure Lock 2

Installation

The Yale Assure Lock 2 installed on the outside of a door.
Jon Bitner / Digital Trends

Yale and Lockly designed both products for a quick install. You’ll get detailed walkthroughs via their mobile companion app, and it’s possible to have both on your door in less than 30 minutes. Keep in mind that minor adjustments may be required depending on your current lock setup, but the majority of homeowners will find both the Assure Lock 2 and Vision Elite to be relatively simple to get up and running.

Winner: Tie

Notable features

Lockly Vision Elite smart lock installed on white door with deadbolt extended.
Lockly / Lockly

If you’re looking for a smart lock with bundles of features, you can’t beat the Lockly Vision Elite. Not only is it a lock, but it comes with a built-in HD camera — allowing you to capture footage when a motion event is detected. The list of features on the smart lock is staggering, so here’s a look at the highlights:

  • HD camera
  • Doorbell with intercom
  • Solar panel for extended battery life
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • PIN keypad with shuffling numbers for added security
  • Support for voice commands

By comparison, the Yale Assure Lock 2 is quite spartan. It does, however, get you all the features you’d expect from a smart lock. You’ll also have the option to add a fingerprint scanner or support for Apple Home Keys.

Both products let you check in the lock remotely, create guest passwords, and modify settings via their mobile apps.

Winner: Lockly Vision Elite

Which is the better smart lock?

Several Yale Assure Lock 2 Touch models on a yellow background.
Yale

While you can’t go wrong with either product, the Yale Assure Lock 2 is the best smart lock for most homes. Not only is it much more affordable, but its streamlined design looks incredibly nice on most front doors. The Lockly Vision Elite is quite bulky and could look a bit too “techy” for some shoppers. At the end of the day, you truly can’t go wrong with either product. If you think you’ll make use of the Vision Elite’s many features, then it’s a wise investment. But if you just need a premium smart lock that nails all the basics, the Assure Lock 2 is bound to please.

