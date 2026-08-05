Google Home’s Interactive Storytime feature has me wondering who actually asked for this

Google Home’s latest update introduces several new features, including Gemini-powered Interactive Storytime. While I’m not sure who asked for the feature, it lets families build original stories about specific topics on the fly, instead of just listening to a known story.

So what’s the big new feature here?

You can ask for something completely original, like a secret agent hamster adventure, or drop your kids’ actual names into a Mars expedition tale. The fun part, according to Google, is jumping in mid-story to redirect things.

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For instance, you can tell Google to have the hero stumble onto a treasure map, or turn the Big Bad Wolf into a T-Rex halfway through the Three Little Pigs. To me, this sounds slightly ironic. The whole point of bedtime stories is to slow things down, let kids unwind, and drift off without doing anything more than listening.

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Even if it’s the parent asking Google to steer the plot by coming up with new ideas, staying actively involved in curating the story sounds like something that would keep the brain engaged and wouldn’t induce sleep.

The idea sounds undeniably fun, and it might be amusing to play around with the feature for a bit, but I’m afraid that making bedtime stories too interesting might just keep kids awake.

What else changed, especially for cameras?

Timers and alarms are smarter than they were. They can now recognize whether you prefer a 12-hour or 24-hour clock and understand non-specific, natural language requests like setting a timer around cooking a soft-boiled egg.

Google has also expanded the smart home camera support significantly. It can now pull in feeds from a wider variety of smart home cameras, including Eufy, Tapo, Wyze, Reolink, and Nanit alongside Nest. Finally, you can view them all in one place.

Then there’s a new Save Clip shortcut that lets you download event recordings straight from the app. There’s an option to customize clip length while scrubbing through the timeline as well. Google Home Premium Advanced subscribers also get AI-generated summaries of camera events.

Automations are now available in Russian, Thai, Turkish, and Vietnamese, expanding well beyond the languages supported at launch. Moreover, the new Google Home update is all about adding polish to the existing and most used features, and I think it does the job well.