While the Roborock Saros Z70 didn’t exactly live up to the hype, there’s no denying its robotic arm is still a cool piece of technology. Capable of picking up small objects in its path, moving them to a new location, then continuing its cleaning process, the Saros Z70 and its robotic arm might be the coolest feature we’ve ever seen in a robot vacuum. But how exactly does it work? And what are the robotic arm’s limitations?

Here’s a closer look at how to use the robotic arm of the Roborock Saros Z70 and ways you can improve its performance.

Limitations of the Roborock Saros Z70’s robotic arm

Before you send this robot vacuum out to pick up all the objects littering your floor, it’s important to know its limitations. It’s also important to note that Roborock is constantly updating the Saros Z70 software — meaning new and improved functionality is always around the corner. Here are the current limitations that will dictate how well your robotic arm performs.

The robot has difficulty recognizing objects on carpet

The robot will not cross thresholds if the arm has hold of an object

The robotic arm is known to move slowly while in operation

The arm is limited to objects 300 grams or less

Some low-lying objects may not be detected

Reflective objects are difficult for the robot to detect

Some of these are restrictions based on the hardware and cannot be improved. Others might be improved in the coming months via software updates.

Tips and tricks for using the Saros Z70’s robotic arm

The Saros Z70’s arm is deactivated by default. You can enable it in the Robotic Arm Settings menu, which requires you to be near the robot and make a few manual inputs. Once that’s done, check out the other options in the Robotic Arm Settings menu. This includes the following:

Follow-Up Cleaning

Automatic Sorting

Manual Sorting

Remote Control to Pick Up

We’d recommend enabling Follow-Up Cleaning and Automatic Sorting, then tinkering with additional options from there. You can also use the Remote Control to Pick Up feature, which allows you to manually navigate the robot toward an object, then start the “pick up” process.

Beyond that, much of the robotic arm’s capabilities are automated. When it stumbles upon an item it can pick up, it’ll do so automatically and return it to a designated spot in your home. However, there are a few things you can do to improve its performance.