Lockly debuts four smart locks with the new Zeno Series

Lockly is responsible for some of the most futuristic smart locks on the market, and that legacy continues with the newly revealed Zeno Series. Comprised of four different smart locks, the series is built around slimmer designs, advanced functionality, and compatibility with a wide range of other smart devices.

The Lockly Visage Zeno Series and Lockly Vision Zeno Series are the most intriguing of the bunch, carrying price tags of $349 and $429, respectively. The Visage featuresmultiple access methods, including a fingerprint scanner, support for Apple Home Keys, passcodes, and facial recognition. That last one is a big addition to the world of smart locks, allowing the door to detect, scan, and unlock without the need for you to press any buttons.

The Lockly Vision does much the same, though it’s paired with a built-in video doorbell that captures 2K footage and supports two-way audio.

While Visage and Vision make big innovations to the standard smart lock format, the two other products in the Zeno Series aren’t quite as exciting — though they’re offered at lower prices.

The Secure Pro Zeno Series is $329 and the PIN Genie Pro Zeno Series is $229, putting it closer in price to the popular Yale Assure Lock 2 (which, depending on your model, costs around $250). The Secure Pro features a fingerprint scanner alongside a physical keyhole and keypad, while the PIN Genie Pro loses the fingerprint scanner.

Regardless of which you pick, all smart locks in the Zeno Series play nicely with Apple Home, Google Home, and Amazon Alexa. You’ll also get remote access to your lock via a companion mobile app. This lets you program in temporary access codes and monitor other settings.

If you’re currently using a Lockly product, upgrading should be simple. The new smart locks are designed so you won’t need to make any additional door modifications and can transfer settings from your old device to the new one.

All four Zeno smart locks are now available at Home Depot and Lockly.com. For alternatives, be sure to check out our roundup of the best smart locks.