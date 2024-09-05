 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Lockly debuts four smart locks with the new Zeno Series

By
The Lockly Zeno Series installed on a door.
Lockly

Lockly is responsible for some of the most futuristic smart locks on the market, and that legacy continues with the newly revealed Zeno Series. Comprised of four different smart locks, the series is built around slimmer designs, advanced functionality, and compatibility with a wide range of other smart devices.

The Lockly Visage Zeno Series and Lockly Vision Zeno Series are the most intriguing of the bunch, carrying price tags of $349 and $429, respectively. The Visage featuresmultiple access methods, including a fingerprint scanner, support for Apple Home Keys, passcodes, and facial recognition. That last one is a big addition to the world of smart locks, allowing the door to detect, scan, and unlock without the need for you to press any buttons.

Recommended Videos

The Lockly Vision does much the same, though it’s paired with a built-in video doorbell that captures 2K footage and supports two-way audio.

The Lockly Zeno Series installed on a door.
Lockly

While Visage and Vision make big innovations to the standard smart lock format, the two other products in the Zeno Series aren’t quite as exciting — though they’re offered at lower prices.

The Secure Pro Zeno Series is $329 and the PIN Genie Pro Zeno Series is $229, putting it closer in price to the popular Yale Assure Lock 2 (which, depending on your model, costs around $250). The Secure Pro features a fingerprint scanner alongside a physical keyhole and keypad, while the PIN Genie Pro loses the fingerprint scanner.

Regardless of which you pick, all smart locks in the Zeno Series play nicely with Apple Home, Google Home, and Amazon Alexa. You’ll also get remote access to your lock via a companion mobile app. This lets you program in temporary access codes and monitor other settings.

If you’re currently using a Lockly product, upgrading should be simple. The new smart locks are designed so you won’t need to make any additional door modifications and can transfer settings from your old device to the new one.

All four Zeno smart locks are now available at Home Depot and Lockly.com. For alternatives, be sure to check out our roundup of the best smart locks.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner is a writer covering consumer electronics, technology, and gaming. His work has been published on various websites…
Yale smart locks get powerful new Airbnb integrations
The Yale Assure Lock 2 Smart Lock Deadbolt keypad being used by someone.

Yale smart locks were already a great choice for Airbnb hosts, as they allow users to create and manually share temporary codes with guests. The Yale Assure Lock 2, Yale Approach, and August Wi-Fi Smart Lock are now more enticing than ever to hosts, as they've just received a massive update that provides enhanced integration with Airbnb.

The new integration allows hosts to link their smart locks directly to the Airbnb app, which can then automatically send unique door codes to guests alongside all the other details of their stay. Before this update, hosts would have to manually create and send codes for each guest. This is now all handled automatically via the Airbnb app -- making the hosting process more seamless than ever.

Read more
Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen) vs. Nest Thermostat: Which smart thermostat is better?
Four Nest Learning Thermostats in a line.

The Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen) is the latest iteration of Google's premium smart thermostat, offering a bold new design and a wealth of new functionality. It carries a hefty price tag -- and depending on your needs, the more affordable Nest Thermostat might be the wiser option. But what exactly is the difference between the Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen) and Nest Thermostat?

From pricing and available colors to features and design, here's everything you need to know before making a purchase.
Pricing and design

Read more
Upgrade your dorm with these smart home gadgets
The Echo Spot on a nightstand.

Summer is winding down, and students across the country are heading back to school. If you're heading to college, that means you're probably worried about getting your dorm room prepped for the year. That's often the most stressful part of returning to campus, as not only does your space need to be comfortable enough for all your studying, but it doubles as your home away from home. For those reasons, you'll want it to be functional, versatile, and capable of keeping you entertained when you're not hitting the books.

Thankfully, there are a bunch of smart home devices for your dorm that can turn even the tiniest and oldest of spaces into a futuristic oasis. From smart speakers and smart bulbs to smart plugs and more, here are a few smart home products that are perfect for your college dorm.
Smart light bulbs

Read more