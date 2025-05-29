 Skip to main content
The new Blink Video Doorbell offers two-year battery life, person detection

Blink Video Doorbell installed
Blink

The Blink Video Doorbell is a popular choice for frugal shoppers, and its next-generation successor is looking to follow in its footsteps. Available today, the new Blink Video Doorbell offers a remarkable two-year battery life, an improved field of view, a reworked design, and the low price of just $70.

If you’ve ever been shopping for an affordable video doorbell, you’ve probably stumbled upon the old Blink Video Doorbell. Available for just $60, it was a great alternative to premium devices from Nest and Ring. Blink is looking to build on that success with the new Video Doorbell. Its price has crept up $10, but it also picked up some nice new features. The biggest improvement is its field of view — it’s been enhanced to a 150-degree head-to-toe perspective, compared to the 135-degree horizontal view of its predecessor.

Blink Video Doorbell installed near door
Blink

You’ll also benefit from smart notifications with person detection when bundled with a Blink subscription plan. Other notable features include a two-year battery life, a streamlined installation process, and the availability of black and white models. Of course, it also syncs with Alexa and Echo devices, allowing for hands-free monitoring and other automations.

Blink gave the new video doorbell a facelift, as it now features an oblong button on its front instead of the circular one found on the older model. It’s also streamlined some of its curves and color schemes, resulting in a sleek device. It’s not quite as striking as some of its more expensive competitors, but it looks great considering its low price.

The new Blink Video Doorbell is now available, as is the Sync Module Core–which works as a hub that lets you connect and control up to 10 Blink gadgets. For more options, check out our list of the best video doorbells. This includes alternatives for all budgets, plus premium picks from Nest, Ring, and Arlo.

