The new Ring Battery Doorbell streamlines installation, enhances viewing angle

The Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) is one of the most popular video doorbells on the market, and its newly announced successor — the Ring Battery Doorbell — is looking to carry on that legacy. Available for just $100, the Battery Doorbell brings a bundle of premium features to your front door without putting much of a dent in your wallet.

With the Ring Battery Doorbell, Ring is bringing its head-to-toe viewing angle to an entry-level video doorbell for the very first time. Its 150-degree viewing angle lets you see both packages at your doorstep and the smiling faces of tall visitors. All told, you’re getting a viewing angle that’s 66% taller than the old Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen). Considering it also retailed for $100, that’s a noticeable improvement.

Another big change for the Battery Doorbell is its installation. It now features a unique push-pin mount, allowing it to be snapped onto the mount by just pushing it in place. To release the video doorbell for charging, you’ll use an included push-pin tool. The installation process for Ring doorbells was already simple — but there’s no denying this new system should be even easier for folks with a limited DIY background.

Aside from those two big changes, this is your standard Ring Doorbell. That means it benefits from access to the Ring mobile app so you can set up motion zones, dive into Live View, or chat with visitors through its two-way audio function.

Keep in mind that this is still an entry-level video doorbell. That means it doesn’t support Bird’s Eye Zones for enhanced motion detection or the powerful Audio+ feature for improved two-way audio. But for a $100 device, it’s a pretty enticing package.

Other notable features of the Ring Battery Doorbell include HD motion capture, color night vision, and smart alerts. Many of the Battery Doorbell’s best skills are locked behind a Ring Protect Plan (which starts at $5 per month), but that’s true of most Ring products.

The Battery Doorbell is available for preorder and will begin shipping on September 4.

Ring is launching its first integrated pan-tilt security camera later this year
The Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam Starlight on a shelf.

Ring's catalog is growing a bit larger this month with the arrival of the Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam on May 30. This marks the first time the company has released an integrated pan-tilt camera, and for shoppers seeking a device that can capture all corners of their room, it should be an enticing option.

Using the Ring app, you can control the viewing angle of the Pan-Tilt Cam remotely. Its motorized base can swivel up or down and pan left or right, allowing you to move the camera as you see fit. That allows for 360-degree horizontal coverage and 169-degree vertical tilt coverage. Ring says it designed the camera to deal with a variety of common situations experienced by its customers -- such as scanning a living room to check on a pet or attempting to monitor multiple doorways and windows throughout the home.

Blink Mini 2 vs. Ring Stick Up Cam Pro: Which is the best security camera?
The Ring Stick Up Cam Pro on display the 2023 Amazon Fall Devices and Services event.

The Blink Mini 2 is one of the cheapest security cameras you can buy. It's pretty well-rounded too. It's capable of filming in HD and offering support for outdoor use when paired with an optional accessory, making it a great choice for shoppers on a budget. That makes it wildly different from the Ring Stick Up Cam Pro, which carries a hefty price tag and supports both indoor and outdoor use right out of the box without the need to purchase a secondary accessory.

But is the Ring Stick Up Cam Pro a better investment than the affordable Blink Mini 2? From pricing and video resolution to the installation process and additional features, here's a look at the Blink Mini 2 and Ring Stick Up Cam Pro to help you decide which is the best choice for your home.
Pricing and monthly fees

How to save Ring Doorbell video without a subscription
Ring Doorbell mounted outside a front door.

Take a walk through any neighborhood, and you're bound to see a few Ring video doorbells installed next to front doors. The brand is increasingly popular, thanks to an ever-growing product lineup that makes it easy to find a device for all budgets and security needs. But one of the peskier features of Ring is the need for a Ring Protect Plan -- a monthly subscription service that unlocks the majority of the camera's most useful features.

One such feature locked behind a Ring Protect Plan membership is the ability to save Ring doorbell videos. Without a plan, you'll really only be allowed to view a live feed of your video doorbell. The plans are pretty generous, with the Basic plan costing $5 per month and offering video history for up to 180 days, making it a worthwhile investment for homes worried about their security.

