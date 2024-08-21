The Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) is one of the most popular video doorbells on the market, and its newly announced successor — the Ring Battery Doorbell — is looking to carry on that legacy. Available for just $100, the Battery Doorbell brings a bundle of premium features to your front door without putting much of a dent in your wallet.

With the Ring Battery Doorbell, Ring is bringing its head-to-toe viewing angle to an entry-level video doorbell for the very first time. Its 150-degree viewing angle lets you see both packages at your doorstep and the smiling faces of tall visitors. All told, you’re getting a viewing angle that’s 66% taller than the old Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen). Considering it also retailed for $100, that’s a noticeable improvement.

Another big change for the Battery Doorbell is its installation. It now features a unique push-pin mount, allowing it to be snapped onto the mount by just pushing it in place. To release the video doorbell for charging, you’ll use an included push-pin tool. The installation process for Ring doorbells was already simple — but there’s no denying this new system should be even easier for folks with a limited DIY background.

Aside from those two big changes, this is your standard Ring Doorbell. That means it benefits from access to the Ring mobile app so you can set up motion zones, dive into Live View, or chat with visitors through its two-way audio function.

Keep in mind that this is still an entry-level video doorbell. That means it doesn’t support Bird’s Eye Zones for enhanced motion detection or the powerful Audio+ feature for improved two-way audio. But for a $100 device, it’s a pretty enticing package.

Other notable features of the Ring Battery Doorbell include HD motion capture, color night vision, and smart alerts. Many of the Battery Doorbell’s best skills are locked behind a Ring Protect Plan (which starts at $5 per month), but that’s true of most Ring products.

The Battery Doorbell is available for preorder and will begin shipping on September 4.