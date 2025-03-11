With the Apple M4 chipset, the MacBook Air 13 is now the best small laptop ever

Apple MacBook Air 13 MSRP $999.00 Score Details “The Apple MacBook Air is tiny, fast, and lasts forever. Just buy it.” Pros Superior build quality

Elegant aesthetic

Excellent keyboard and touchpad

Incredibly thin

Fast productivity performance

Class-leading battery life

Attractive base price Cons Nothing notable

In our previous reviews of the Apple MacBook Air, we’ve rated it as the best 13-inch laptop but stopped short of giving it a perfect score. With the advent of Apple’s M4 chipset, which isn’t a sea change over the M3 but is nevertheless significantly stronger, I don’t see any reason to hold back.

We can dispute if a laptop with a 13.6-inch display is officially in the 13-inch category or better belongs to the 14-inch laptop segment. But who really cares? The MacBook Air 13 is incredibly thin, light enough to be highly portable, very fast, and oh-so-efficient. It’s a remarkable accomplishment in terms of making hardware that’s sheer genius, and it doesn’t hurt that the entry level price of $1,000 now applies to the current chipset and includes a more reasonable 16GB of RAM.

Specs and pricing

MacBook Air 13 (M4) Dimensions 11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches Weight 2.7 pounds Processor Apple M4 (10 core) Graphics 8 core GPU

10 core GPU RAM 16GB unified memory

24GB unified memory

32GB unified memory Display 13.6-inch 2560 x 1664 LED IPS display at 60Hz Storage 256GB SSD

512GB SSD

1TB SSD

2TB SSD Touch No Ports 2 x USB-C with Thunderbolt 4

1 x MagSafe 3 for charging

1 x 3.5mm audio jack Wireless Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 Webcam 12MP Center Stage camera with Desk View Operating system macOS Sequoia Battery 53.8 watt-hour battery Price $999+

It used to be that Apple would release a new MacBook Air and keep the previous generation around at the lowest $1,000. With this generation, Apple is offering an 10-core CPU/8-core GPU M4 chipset, 16GB of RAM, a 256GB, and the sole display option, a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display for that same $1,000. That alleviates one of the primary gripes with Apple’s previous base models that were limited to just 8GB of RAM. While $1,000 isn’t a budget price, this is most definitely not a budget laptop. That’s a very attractive price for a machine with so much going for it.

From there, the price follows Apple’s typical pattern. You can upgrade to a slightly faster 10-core CPU/10-core GPU M4 for $100. Upgrading to 24GB RAM costs $200, and there’s now a 32GB RAM option for an extra $400. Storage upgrades range from 512GB for $200 up to 2TB for $800. A fully configured MacBook Air 13 with the faster chipset, 32GB of RAM, and a 2TB SSD is $2,199.

That’s expensive compared to some of the Windows competition. For example, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i 14 Gen 10 costs $1,835 with an Intel Lunar Lake chipset, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a 14.0-inch 4K+ OLED display. That’s an attractive laptop as well, but it’s not nearly as fast and its battery life doesn’t come close. If it were me, I’d buy the base model with an upgrade to 512GB for $1,299 and call it a day.

Design

I’ve had plenty of hands-on time with the modern MacBook Air 13, with a construction that’s remained almost exactly the same since the introduction of the M2 chipset. And really, I can’t find any reason to fault Apple’s design here. The MacBook Air 13 is probably the thinnest 13-inch laptop available today at 0.44 inches, and it’s reasonably light at 2.7 pounds. In fact, the weight actually makes such a thin laptop avoid feeling flimsy thanks to an impression of density. And that makes sense, given that the MacBook Air 13 is CNC-machined from a single block of aluminum. It exudes quality, and while some Windows laptops are all well-made — like the Yoga Slim 9i 14 I mentioned above — none have quite the same feel. Note as well that I would fault Apple for making the MacBook Air 13 so thin if the battery life weren’t so incredibly good. While the display bezels aren’t the smallest around, they’re small enough that the overall size feels tiny enough.

Aesthetically, the MacBook Air 13 clearly belongs to a distinct family of laptops. It has the same simple, blocky look with rounded sides and sharp edges that’s immediately recognizable. I like the look as being elegant and minimalist, and while HP’s OmniBook and Lenovo’s various Yoga machines are more complex, I tend to prefer Apple’s understated design. There’s a new Sky Blue color way to go with the Silver, Starlight, and Midnight colors, and it’s a nice edition. That’s my review unit, and while I’d probably go for the Midnight model, I could certainly live with this one.

Of course, build quality is perfect. I dinged the previous couple of MacBook Air 13 generations because the lid was a little more flexible than I like, while the chassis and keyboard deck were as solid as always with Apple products. This time, though, Apple seems to have addressed that concern, because there’s zero give anywhere. This is a very well-built laptop that really makes you appreciate your investment. You can feel the quality with the hinge that opens smoothly with one hand. And, I mentioned its density above, which makes the MacBook Air feel like a solid chunk of metal that will last forever.

Keyboard and touchpad

I’ve been a huge fan of Apple’s Magic Keyboard since they went away from the flawed butterfly switches. The MacBook Air 13 does nothing to change that. It’s a comfortable layout with copious key spacing and large keycaps, and the switches are perfectly light and snappy. I can type faster on this keyboard than I can any other. Somehow, Apple managed to make it just as easy to type on the MacBook Air 13 as it is on the much larger 16-inch model. For a writer, that’s incredibly important.

And I like the Force Touch haptic touchpad just as much. It’s as large as you’ll find on a 13-inch laptop, and it works better than any other I’ve used. The haptics are perfect, it’s super quick, and the Force Click feature adds useful functionality. I usually like touch displays on Windows laptops, but I don’t really miss it when I’m using MacBooks. The touchpad is just that great.

Webcam and connectivity

Most 13-inch laptops have minimal connectivity lately. The MacBook Air 13 maintains that trend, with just two Thunderbolt 4 ports. However, unlike the Dell XPS 13, Apple kept the 3.5mm audio jack, and the MacBook Air 13 has Apple’s MagSafe 3 connector that keeps both Thunderbolt 4 ports available while charging. You’ll need a dongle, just like with most diminutive laptops. Wireless connectivity is a generation behind, which will matter more when Wi-Fi 7 rolls out to more devices — which will take a few years to happen.

The webcam has received a significant upgrade. It’s now a 12MP version, and it features Apple’s Center Stage functionality that keeps the user perfectly placed even as they move around during a videoconference. It works incredibly well, and the image is excellent with great low-light performance. The Desk View feature also works well enough, giving a top-down view of the user’s desktop that’s shared to participants, along with a picture-in-picture video. It’s more niche, but if you need it, you’ll appreciate it. Of course, the MacBook Air 13 M4 still has the controversial notch, but frankly, I’ve kind of forgotten all about it at this point.

The M4 chipset has a new, much faster Neural Engine that now runs at 38 tera operations per second (TOPS), an improvement over the M3 Neural Engine that ran at 18 TOPS. It’s now closer to contemporary Windows laptops that start out at 40 TOPS and go up from there. However, if Apple has stumbled lately, it’s in its rollout of Apple Intelligence, which is well behind the competition and doesn’t really take advantage of that extra on-device AI processing performance. Whenever Apple catches up, though, the MacBook Air 13 will be better equipped to take advantage.

Performance

Maybe the biggest news with the MacBook Air M3 is the M4 chipset. It’s received a meaningful upgrade, which includes a base of 10 CPU cores compered to the M3’s eight CPU cores. The GPU options remain eight and 10 cores, and they’ve been upgraded as well with second-generation hardware-accelerated ray tracing and the same mesh shading and Dynamic Caching as before. I mentioned the faster Neural Engine above.

The result is a laptop that’s significantly faster, especially in single-core tasks where each M4 core is considerably faster than the M3 equivalent. In fact, the singe-core advantage over any Windows chipset is pretty amazing. If you’re doing typical productivity tasks that don’t utilize a bunch of cores, then the MacBook Air will be noticeably quicker — which is saying a lot given that modern laptops are generally fast enough across the board.

The M4 doesn’t break new ground in multi-core performance, but it still beats out the latest Windows competition of thin-and-light laptops. And remarkably, there’s no fan, so the MacBook Air 13 runs completely silent. That might have a penalty when running really long, demanding tasks, but given this laptop’s productivity focus and its overall speed advantage, that’s probably not going to be too much of a concern.

The M4 is also faster in GPU performance, enough so that the 8-core GPU on my MacBook Air 13 was only 3% slower than the 10-core GPU on the MacBook Air 13 M3. If you choose the 10-core GPU version, you’ll get a 13% upgrade. It’s not huge, but it’s enough to extend the MacBook Air’s advantage over its Windows competition.

The MacBook Air 13 M4 is a fast little laptop for even the most demanding productivity users. It will also do some light gaming, and the M4 chipset has some optimizations that make the laptop surprisingly capable for more intensive tasks like video editing.

Cinebench R24

(single/multi) Geekbench 6

(single/multi) Handbrake

(seconds) 3DMark

Wild Life Extreme MacBook Air 13

(M4 10/8) 172 / 854 3751 / 14801 87 7827 MacBook Air 15

(M4 10/10) 172 / 853 3770 / 14798 87 9154 MacBook Air 13

(M3 8/10) 141 / 601 3102 / 12078 109 8098 Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i 14 Gen 10

(Core Ultra 7 258V / Intel Arc 140V) 121 / 649 2723 / 10884 91 5397 Acer Swift 14 AI

(Core Ultra 7 258V / Intel Arc 140V) 121 / 525 2755 / 11138 92 5294 HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14

(Core Ultra 7 258V / Intel Arc 140V) 116 / 598 2483 / 10725 99 7573 Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition

(Core Ultra 7 258V / Intel Arc 140V) 109 / 630 2485 / 10569 88 5217 Asus Zenbook S 14

(Core Ultra 7 258V / Intel Arc 140V) 112 / 452 2738 / 10734 113 7514 HP OmniBook X

(Snapdragon X Elite / Adreno) 101 / 749 2377 / 13490 N/A 6165

Battery life

Apple Silicon introduced groundbreaking efficiency. No matter which size laptop, MacBooks have led the way. In fact, it’s pushed Windows laptop makers, along with Intel and Qualcomm, to change architectures to try to keep up.

I did run into a bit of a snag running our web browsing test. Google deprecated the previous tool we used to create the script to run through our test web sites, and the version I found to replace it might not be working quite the same way. Although the M4 model lasted an hour longer than the M3 in our video looping test, it didn’t last as long in web browsing. I have to imagine that’s down to the tool and not the laptop, something I’ll be testing more as I move forward.

Note that the M4 chipset does just as well with intensive tasks, going for the longest we’ve seen when running the demanding Cinebench R14 multi-core benchmark. Not only does it last a long time, but it maintains fast performance. And, it’s slightly up from the M3, meaning the chipset got more efficient and faster, which is impressive.

The bottom line is that while Intel’s Lunar Lake chipset and, to a lesser degree, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X chipsets, have narrowed the gap between Windows and MacBooks in terms of battery life, Apple Silicon is still incredibly strong. The Acer Swift 14 AI actually did better in our tests, which is a great result for Acer. However, the Swift 14 AI’s performance wasn’t nearly as strong, and it needed a 75 watt-hour battery to match the MacBook Air 13’s 53.8 watt-hour capacity.

You’ll get multi-day battery life out of the MacBook Air 13. That’s impressive given the size and performance.

Web browsing Video Cinebench R24 MacBook Air 13

(M4 10/8) 16 hours, 30 minutes 20 hours, 31 minutes 3 hours, 47 minutes MacBook Air 15

(M4 10/10) 17 hours, 13 minutes 22 hours, 33 minutes 4 hours, 28 minutes Apple MacBook 13

(Apple M3) 19 hours, 39 minutes 19 hours, 39 minutes 3 hours, 27 minutes Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i 14 Gen 10

(Core Ultra 7 258V) N/A 13 hours, 45 minutes 1 hour, 55 minutes Acer Swift 14 AI

(Core Ultra 7 258V) 17 hours, 22 minutes 24 hours, 10 minutes 2 hours, 7 minutes HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14

(Core Ultra 7 258V) 11 hours, 5 minutes 15 hours, 46 minutes 2 hours, 14 minutes Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition

(Core Ultra 7 258V) 14 hours, 16 minutes 17 hours, 31 minutes 2 hours, 15 minutes HP Omnibook X

(Snapdragon X Elite X1E-78-100) 13 hours, 37 minutes 22 hours, 4 minutes 1 hour, 52 minutes

Display and audio

The MacBook Air 13 uses a 13.4-inch display in a (roughly) 16:10 aspect ratio and a resolution of 2560 x 1664. That’s very sharp, and the display looks great out of the box. It’s the same Liquid Retina IPS display that Apple’s used on its MacBook Airs for several generations.

According to my colorimeter, it remains a quality panel. It’s very bright at 468 nits, well above our 300-nit standard, and its contrast is vary good at 1,150:1 (higher than our 1,000:1 threshold). Colors are wide at 100% sRGB, 83% AdobeRGB, and 94% DCI-P3, and accurate at a DeltaE of 1.34 (anything less than 2.0 is very good). The average IPS display has 100%, 75%, and 75% respectively and accuracy that’s closer to a DeltaE of 2.0.

More and more laptops are using OLED displays lately, and certainly, this one isn’t as colorful and doesn’t have the same inky blacks. But, for productivity work, all but the most demanding creativity tasks, and media consumption, this is a great display that adds the benefit of outstanding battery life. OLED is beautiful, but it’s a power hog.

In terms of external display support, you can connect two monitors to go with the internal display. That’s less than you can connect to modern Windows laptops.

The MacBook Air 13’s audio quality is the best you’ll find on a 13-inch (or 14-inch) laptop. There are four speakers, two tweeters and to force-cancelling woofers, and in terms of volume, mids and highs, and bass, there’s nothing better. This is one laptop where you won’t worry all that much about using headphones unless you want to immerse yourself in sound.

As near to perfect as I’ve seen yet

I’m going to go ahead and give the 2025 MacBook Air 13 a perfect score. It’s about time. To begin with, this might very well be the perfect 13-inch (or 14-inch) thin-and-light laptop design. It’s solid as a rock, looks great, and is eminently portable given its insane thinness. No, it doesn’t have OLED (yet), but until OLED can provide the same kind of efficiency, it’s not necessarily the best tradeoff for this class of laptop.

It’s also very fast, beating out its competition in multi-core performance and demolishing it in single-core speed. And, its battery life maintains the most attractive performance-efficiency ratio over the best Windows has to offer. With a starting price of $1,000 for a very usable configuration, the only reason to pass up the MacBook Air 13 is if you just simply can’t live without Windows. I suspect that this will be fewer and fewer people as time goes by.