Marvel’s Spider-Man 4 finally has an official name

Spider-Man 4 has been slowly lurching forward since 2021, when Marvel and Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home reset the board for Tom Holland’s title character. That fits into the newly revealed name of the upcoming Spidey sequel, as revealed by Holland during CinemaCon.

Via Deadline, Holland wasn’t available to appear in person at CinemaCon, due to his commitments to Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. However, Holland did share a video message for theater owners thanking them for their support before revealing that Spider-Man 4 will be called Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

In Marvel’s comic book universe, Brand New Day was the name for Spidey’s light reboot after Peter Parker’s marriage with Mary Jane was retconned away alongside any knowledge of his secret identity. Holland’s Peter underwent a similar fate at the end of No Way Home, and not even MJ (Zendaya) remembers him now.

Thus far, the only cast member confirmed other than Holland is Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink. The rumors about who Sink will play have ranged from the X-Men’s Jean Grey to another version of Mary Jane. Regardless, Sink is far more likely to play another love interest from Peter’s long romantic history in the comics. Zendaya is also expected to return for Brand New Day, but has yet to be officially announced.

Shang-Chi Destin Daniel Cretton appeared in person at CinemaCon for the Brand New Day presentation. Cretton will direct the film for Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures. He promised attendees that he is “exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of incredible artists of the world. How to swing, how to create an emotional story and a ride we haven’t seen before.”

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will hit theaters on July 31, 2026.