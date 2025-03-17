 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Sadie Sink addresses those Jean Grey rumors in Spider-Man 4

By
Sadie Sink talks STRANGER THINGS, O'DESSA, Marvel, Broadway I Happy Sad Confused

Sadie Sink is heading to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Spider-Man 4. Whether it’s playing Jean Grey remains to be seen.

Sink recently joined the cast of Spider-Man 4 alongside Tom Holland. Though Sink’s character details were withheld, her role is expected to be “significant.” Thanks to internet reports and rumors, one of the characters Sink has been linked to is Jean Grey of the X-Men.

During an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Sink acknowledged the Jean Grey rumors before shooting them down.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

“This is news to me,” Sink told host Josh Horowitz when asked about Jean Grey.

Horowitz followed up and asked Sink if she’d spoken with Kevin Feige about playing the iconic X-Men character.

“No, I have nothing to say about this,” Sink said and laughed. “The rumors are really cool, though. It’s an awesome rumor.”

Sink added that Jean Grey is a “great character.”

Sadie Sink looks up in the mall.
Netflix

Could this be another actor playing coy due to Marvel’s mandate for secrecy with characters and projects? It’s possible. Look at Andrew Garfield lying about his involvement in Spider-Man: No Way Home for nearly one year. Garfield denied reports that he would appear in No Way Home. Not only was Garfield in Holland’s third Spider-Man solo outing, but he also became a significant character in the second half of the film.

Spider-Man 4 will be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, who helmed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Holland will reprise his role as Peter Parker. Zendaya is expected to return, but she has not been confirmed.

Filming is expected to begin later this year. Spider-Man 4 opens in theaters on July 31, 2026.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Is Venom going to be in Spider-Man 4? Sony may have revealed a major clue
spider man 4 venom tom holland hardy major crossover and

Spider-Man 4 is now official. Tom Holland is back and will reprise the role of Peter Parker in his fourth solo film. Now, all eyes are on the story, as fans speculate the plot details for the next entry in the Spider-Man universe. One of the hottest rumors for Spider-Man 4 is a crossover with Venom. Sony Pictures Japan might have accidentally revealed plans for Holland to interact with Tom Hardy's Venom.

Sony included some revealing information about Venom in a press release announcing Spider-Man 4's release date. The statement read: "Tom Holland, who plays Peter, has already given his stamp of approval to the story! 'This will be a real movie that fans can respect!' Is Tom Hardy, who plays Eddie in the 'Venom' series, ready to take part?"

Read more
Kevin Feige reveals when Miles Morales’ Spider-Man could make his MCU debut
Miles shooting his webs in "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse."

Comic book fans have been wondering for years when Miles Morales might make his live-action debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming encouraged those questions by not only marking the beginning of Sony Pictures' ongoing partnership with Marvel Studios, but also by briefly featuring Miles' canonical uncle, Aaron Davis (Donald Glover), who mentions he has a nephew he'd like to look out for in the film.

Marvel hasn't done much since then to set up a potential role for Miles in the MCU, but his popularity as a character has grown exponentially thanks to his leading role in Insomniac Games' Spider-Man video games, as well as the immensely successful animated films Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Now, after at least seven years of waiting, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has given fans a vague idea of when Miles might make his MCU debut.

Read more
Here’s your first look at Nicolas Cage as Spider-Man Noir
Nicolas Cage poses for a picture on a red carpet.

If the early set photos are a preview of what's to come, then Spider-Noir is in good hands with Nicolas Cage.

First shared by TMZ, leaked photos from the Spider-Noir set have revealed Cage in his full Spider-Man Noir costume. Cage is dressed in a full trench coat while wearing a fedora and goggles.

Read more