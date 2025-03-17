Sadie Sink addresses those Jean Grey rumors in Spider-Man 4

Sadie Sink is heading to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Spider-Man 4. Whether it’s playing Jean Grey remains to be seen.

Sink recently joined the cast of Spider-Man 4 alongside Tom Holland. Though Sink’s character details were withheld, her role is expected to be “significant.” Thanks to internet reports and rumors, one of the characters Sink has been linked to is Jean Grey of the X-Men.

During an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Sink acknowledged the Jean Grey rumors before shooting them down.

“This is news to me,” Sink told host Josh Horowitz when asked about Jean Grey.

Horowitz followed up and asked Sink if she’d spoken with Kevin Feige about playing the iconic X-Men character.

“No, I have nothing to say about this,” Sink said and laughed. “The rumors are really cool, though. It’s an awesome rumor.”

Sink added that Jean Grey is a “great character.”

Could this be another actor playing coy due to Marvel’s mandate for secrecy with characters and projects? It’s possible. Look at Andrew Garfield lying about his involvement in Spider-Man: No Way Home for nearly one year. Garfield denied reports that he would appear in No Way Home. Not only was Garfield in Holland’s third Spider-Man solo outing, but he also became a significant character in the second half of the film.

Spider-Man 4 will be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, who helmed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Holland will reprise his role as Peter Parker. Zendaya is expected to return, but she has not been confirmed.

Filming is expected to begin later this year. Spider-Man 4 opens in theaters on July 31, 2026.