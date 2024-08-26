Smart thermostats are an easy way to upgrade your home’s heating and cooling skills, and few products are as popular as the Amazon Smart Thermostat and Google Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen). The two offer many of the same basic features, though you’ll find a handful of drastic differences between the devices — starting with their price tag.

From pricing and design to installation and available features, here’s a closer look at the Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen) and Amazon Smart Thermostat to help you decide which is better for your smart home.

Recommended Videos

Pricing and design

The Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen) is much more premium than the Amazon Smart Thermostat. It carries a hefty $280 price tag, but it backs up this price with a gorgeous design constructed of stainless steel and an edgeless display. The circular footprint should look good in all locations, especially since you can choose between three colors (polished silver, polished obsidian, and polished gold).

The Amazon Smart Thermostat is $200 cheaper at just $80. It doesn’t look nearly as premium with its plastic chassis and minimalist display. And unlike the Nest Learning Thermostat, it’s only available in white. It’s still a good-looking device, however, and is a big step up from traditional thermostats. Shoppers on a budget will also love its price tag, which is one of the lowest of all smart thermostats.

Winner: Amazon Smart Thermostat

Installation

Most smart thermostats feature a similar setup process, and that’s true of the Amazon Smart Thermostat and Nest Learning Thermostat. You’ll follow instructions from a companion mobile app that walks you through the entire process. Both are compatible with most modern homes, though some older properties may require a C-wire or C-wire adapter. In these cases, DIY novices might be inclined to contact a professional for installation — though it’s certainly possible to get both up and running without assistance.

Google says that most homes won’t need a C-wire with its Power Sharing feature, though you’ll still want to take the Amazon compatibility and Nest compatibility quiz to verify the install process for both devices prior to purchase.

In short, both devices will work with the majority of homes and both offer standard installation processes. However, there’s a stronger possibility you won’t need a C-wire adapter with the Nest Learning Thermostat, giving it the upper hand.

Winner: Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen)

Features and controls

The Amazon Smart Thermostat and Nest Learning Thermostat allow you to control your thermostat via a mobile companion app. You can also let the thermostats suggest automatic settings for your home. However, the Nest Learning Thermostat is a bit more powerful due to its large display. This allows you to see the temperature, weather forecast, outdoor air quality, and more. On the Amazon Smart Thermostat, you’re largely limited to just the temperature.

The Nest Learning Thermostat can also automatically activate energy-saving settings to help cut down your monthly bill.

The Amazon Smart Thermostat plays nicely with Alexa, while the Nest Learning Thermostat works with Google Assistant and Matter.

There’s no doubt the Nest Learning Thermostat offers more features — much of which is driven by its larger screen and the newer technology packed inside.

Winner: Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen)

Which is the better smart thermostat?

The Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen) is the better option for shoppers who can squeeze its $280 price tag into their budget. From a gorgeous display and stainless-steel rim to a breezy installation process and energy-saving features, it’s one of the best smart thermostats available.

By comparison, the Amazon Smart Thermostat falls a bit short. However, it still gets you remote control of your system and can help automatically run your heating and cooling system, making it a wise choice for frugal shoppers. It’s not quite as exciting as the newer Nest Learning Thermostat, but it’s still an upgrade from traditional thermostats.