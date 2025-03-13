Win the Aventon Level 3 Commuter E-bike by joining this giveaway

Table of Contents Table of Contents How to enter The Aventon Level 3 Commuter E-bike: Smart security and connectivity

We believe that e-bikes for commuting are a transit cheat code, but their popularity is being held back because even with federal rebates, the best e-bikes are still pretty expensive. If you’ve always wanted one, we’ve got good news — you’ve got the chance to win the Aventon Level 3 Commuter E-bike.

The Aventon Level 3 Commuter E-bike was just launched on February 25 with a retail price of $1,899, so you could be among the first riders to own this amazing piece of transportation technology. You’ve only got until April 13, to enter the giveaway though, so there’s no time to waste — throw your name in the hat by following the instructions below, and you better do it quickly. Good luck!

The Aventon Level 3 Commuter E-bike is the latest release of the popular brand, and it’s got everything that you need to accompany you during your daily travels. The e-bike promises a range of up to 70 miles from a full charge, and it’s capable of carrying payloads of up to 300 pounds. It has a top speed of 20 miles per hour, which you can reach with three levels of pedal assistance or a thumb throttle. It has a front suspension fork and suspension seat post for maximum comfort even when you’re on rough terrain, a rear rack for your belongings, and fenders to keep you clean and dry.

The biggest upgrade for the Aventon Level 3 Commuter E-bike over its predecessor is the Aventon Control Unit, which incorporates 4G, Bluetooth, and GPS tracking. With these technologies in the e-bike, you can access a wide range of security, convenience, and personalization features. For example, you’ll be able to monitor the e-bike’s location at all times, you can implement geofencing to receive an alert if it goes outside a specific area, and you can require a startup password so that nobody else can ride the e-bike.

If you think the Aventon Level 3 Commuter E-bike is everything that you’d want from an e-bike but it’s currently beyond your budget, you might as well join this giveaway to try to get one for free. You’re going to have to complete the process today though, if you want to get the chance to win the Aventon Level 3 Commuter E-bike.