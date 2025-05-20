Win a Jackery solar power station with this giveaway!

Power outages are an unfortunate reality. What is usually just a minor inconvenience can turn into a nightmare if it lasts more than a few hours. The food in your fridge can go bad, phones can die, leaving you without means of communication — it can even become life threatening if you’re forced to go without heat, air conditioning, or at-home medical devices.

A backup generator can solve these problems. It’s a life-saver when it kicks in, and peace of mind even when you don’t need it. Jackery is having a giveaway right now for its HomePower 3000, a solar generator specifically designed for emergency backup power in your home. Enter the giveaway here, and read more about the HomePower 3000 below.

How to enter

The Jackery HomePower 3000

The Jackery Solar HomePower 3000 is powerful little device. It has a 3072Wh battery capacity and can output power at 3,600W — or 7200W surge power. Its killer statistic is the ability to power a refrigerator for two days. That saves all your food in a regular power outage, and gives you time to plan if you’re in a serious outage that lasts multiple days. Jackery estimates that the HomePower 3000 can keep the average household running as normal for 15 hours.

The HomePower 3000 is easy to use. It’s controlled through a digital display, so setting power levels is simple and intuitive. It even kicks in automatically after detecting a power outage. It has an output for nearly any device: DC 12V, two USB-C plugins, two USB-A plugins, four standard three-prong sockets, and a 3000W AC. It can be charged via power cable or solar panels in just under two hours.

Jackery is proud of the size of the HomePower 3000. It’s the smallest 3kWh power station ever, according to Jackery and Frost & Sullivan. It’s about the size of a microwave, with handles on top for easy carrying. It’s also quiet, so unlike a gas generator, you can keep it on your kitchen counter when powering your fridge and in your bedroom to power a heat source at night.

The Jackery HomePower 3000 means peace of mind during power outages. Enter the giveaway above for your chance at a backup power station, completely free!