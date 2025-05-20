 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Giveaways

Win a Jackery solar power station with this giveaway!

By
A Jackery generator powering a refrigerator.
Jackery

Power outages are an unfortunate reality. What is usually just a minor inconvenience can turn into a nightmare if it lasts more than a few hours. The food in your fridge can go bad, phones can die, leaving you without means of communication — it can even become life threatening if you’re forced to go without heat, air conditioning, or at-home medical devices.

A backup generator can solve these problems. It’s a life-saver when it kicks in, and peace of mind even when you don’t need it. Jackery is having a giveaway right now for its HomePower 3000, a solar generator specifically designed for emergency backup power in your home. Enter the giveaway here, and read more about the HomePower 3000 below.

How to enter

The Jackery HomePower 3000

The Jackery Solar HomePower 3000 is powerful little device. It has a 3072Wh battery capacity and can output power at 3,600W — or 7200W surge power. Its killer statistic is the ability to power a refrigerator for two days. That saves all your food in a regular power outage, and gives you time to plan if you’re in a serious outage that lasts multiple days. Jackery estimates that the HomePower 3000 can keep the average household running as normal for 15 hours.

Related

The HomePower 3000 is easy to use. It’s controlled through a digital display, so setting power levels is simple and intuitive. It even kicks in automatically after detecting a power outage. It has an output for nearly any device: DC 12V, two USB-C plugins, two USB-A plugins, four standard three-prong sockets, and a 3000W AC. It can be charged via power cable or solar panels in just under two hours.

Jackery is proud of the size of the HomePower 3000. It’s the smallest 3kWh power station ever, according to Jackery and Frost & Sullivan. It’s about the size of a microwave, with handles on top for easy carrying. It’s also quiet, so unlike a gas generator, you can keep it on your kitchen counter when powering your fridge and in your bedroom to power a heat source at night.

The Jackery HomePower 3000 means peace of mind during power outages. Enter the giveaway above for your chance at a backup power station, completely free!

Topics
Noah McGraw
Noah McGraw
Section Editor, Commerce
Noah is Digital Trend's Commerce Section Editor. His focus is on deals writing, and he has four years of experience searching…

Editors’ Recommendations

Sansui 24 inch Gaming Monitor Giveaway (Winner Selected)
sansui gaming monitor gieaway january 2025 dt giveaway 4d4ade

If you're gaming rig has been begging for a dedicated gaming monitor, here is your chance to upgrade. Right now you can enter to win a free Sansui 24-inch gaming monitor. This display has a solid resolution, high refresh rate, and a quick response time. Best of all, it could be yours for absolutely nothing.

Check out more about the monitor below, and don't forget to enter the giveaway!
Giveaway Has Ended
Enter here to win the 24 in Sansui Gaming Monitor

Read more
Anker SOLIX F3800 Giveaway (Winner Selected)
Anker SOLIX F3800 Digital Trends Giveaway featured image

Winter is coming. Actually, scratch that, winter is already here. But winter weather will be sticking around for months to come, into the New Year even. That means potential winter blackouts, cold weather issues, snowstorms, and a host of other concerning events. One of the best ways to protect yourself from these situations, and keep your family warm and your power on, is to install a backup home power solution. Nothing makes that easier than a portable power station, like the Anker SOLIX F3800. Before we dive into why you might want to acquire one, and you definitely should know that there's a chance you could win one for your home.

From December 6 to January 6, you can enter to win the Anker SOLIX F3800. Head below for more information both on this backup power solution and the giveaway. Good luck everyone!
Giveaway Has Ended
Enter here to win the Anker SOLIX F3800
Anker SOLIX F3800: Powerful protection from winter blackouts

Read more
GIGABYTE AORUS FO27Q3 Giveaway (Winner Selected)

Playing the latest titles on a beefy rig is only half the experience. You need a solid monitor to go with that, not just for high-resolution visuals, but to actually take advantage of high framerates. And when it comes to games like Black Myth Wukong, you're doing yourself a disservice by not playing on a capable monitor. One that we'd love to call out specifically is the GIGABYTE AORUS FO27Q3 gaming monitor, which is a QD OLED glossy panel that offers a 360Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response time, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support, and Type-C for KVM.

While this monitor retails , and it's a great price as-is, we've teamed up with GIGABYTE to give it away to one lucky winner. That's right, you'll have your chance to win the GIGABYTE AORUS FO27Q3 for yourself. Just follow the instructions in the GLEAM widget below and you're in.
Introducing the GIGABYTE AORUS FO27Q3 gaming monitor

Read more