Join this Soundboks giveaway for the chance to win a huge Bluetooth speaker

View of Soundboks 4 showing drivers and woofer.
You’ll be able to bring the party with you wherever you go with the Soundboks 4, a portable Bluetooth speaker that’s built to blast your favorite tracks anywhere. It’s pretty expensive — but worth it — at a sticker price of $999, so you if you want one, you should join Soundboks’ giveaway. In addition to the Soundboks 4, the lucky winner will also get Soundboks’ The Backpack and The Charger, for everything that you’d need to keep the music flowing.

The giveaway starts on April 1 and ends on April 30, but we highly recommend joining as soon as you can. You won’t always get the chance to receive the Soundboks 4, The Backpack, and The Charger for absolutely free, so don’t forget — and good luck!

How to enter

Soundboks 4: Big, loud, and easy to use

Wider view of Soundboks 4 in a park.
The Soundboks 4, which received a score of four out of five stars in our review, is unlike most of the best Bluetooth speakers simply because of its size. It weighs 35.5 pounds, but that’s actually still manageable considering it pumps out to 126 dB max volume with its three 72-watt amps. The speaker is extremely simple to operate, with its volume control knob that has LED indicators, its TeamUP button for pairing with another Soundboks 4, and a Bluetooth indicator to show the status of linking up to your source device. It’s equipped with The Battery, which can last up to 40 hours at mid-volume and up to 6 hours at full volume, and it works with the Soundboks app for various sound and connection settings.

If you win this giveaway you’ll also get two of Soundboks’ most popular accessories — and . The Backpack is large enough to fit the Soundboks 4, making it easier to haul the Bluetooth speaker to wherever you need to go. It’s made of fabric nylon and polyester, for durability and comfort. Meanwhile, The Charger will recharge the battery of the Soundboks 4 in just 2 hours, which is extremely quick considering that using a regular USB-C charger may take up to 18 hours.

With the Soundboks 4, The Backpack, and The Charger, you’ll surely be the life of any party. We wish you the best of luck on this amazing giveaway!

Aaron Mamiit
