When it comes to smart displays, few are as popular as the Echo Show 10 and Nest Hub (2nd Gen). Both are incredibly powerful devices, allowing you to quickly check your calendar, get updates on the weather, or dive into a variety of entertainment apps. However, there are a few key differences between these devices — including screen size, available apps, and supported smart home platforms.

Ready to add one of these smart displays to your home? Here’s what you need to know before making a purchase to ensure you’re picking the best smart display for your needs.

Pricing and design

One of the biggest differences between the Echo Show 10 and the Nest Hub (2nd Gen) is pricing. The Echo Show 10 is quite expensive at $250, while the Nest Hub (2nd Gen) is just $100. So if you’re working with a budget, the Nest Hub should instantly be more appealing.

Both products are designed with their screen propped up on a central, circular base. The base is much smaller on the Nest Hub (2nd Gen) than it is on the Echo Show 10, which opts for a base that lifts the screen higher off the ground. The Echo Show 10’s design enables the screen to swivel, allowing for better viewing angles as you move around the room. Regardless of which you pick, both look and feel premium — even the $100 Nest Hub (2nd Gen).

Winner: Nest Hub (2nd Gen)

Display size and quality

The Echo Show 10 gets you a 10.1-inch display with a 1280 by 800 resolution. That makes it easy to read from across the room. It’s definitely a bit large for cramped spaces, but if you have a spacious kitchen or large table for the smart display, it can instantly become the center of attention.

By comparison, the Nest Hub (2nd Gen) feels small. Its 7-inch display still looks great with its 1024 by 600 resolution, but it can easily be drowned out by other objects in the space. This can be a positive or a negative depending on your needs. Homes with cramped kitchens will love that the smart display fits in without needing much real estate, though larger spaces might find it to look small and out of place.

Both displays look good in action, though there’s no denying the appeal of the larger screen on the Echo Show 10.

Winner: Echo Show 10

Features and smart home connectivity

The Echo Show 10 uses two 1-inch tweeters and a 3-inch woofer to create impressive, room-filling sound. It’s not going to compete with dedicated sound systems, but for a smart display it’s quite impressive. Other cool features include a 13MP camera with auto-framing (that is, it’ll swivel to follow your movements), a built-in Zigbee smart home hub, a manual webcam privacy cover, and the option to use its camera as a security cam.

You can also connect the Echo Show 10 to Alexa, allowing you to issue voice commands to other connected devices. Notable apps that work with the Echo Show 10 include Spotify, Prime Video, Netflix, and Hulu.

The Nest Hub (2nd Gen) uses a 1.7-inch driver for its audio system, which isn’t quite as compelling as the Echo Show 10 but is adequate for smaller spaces. It does not include a webcam, though it can sync with Google Home so you can check in on connected cameras or issue voice commands to other devices. Popular supported apps include YouTube, Netflix, Google Photos, and Spotify.

Winner: Echo Show 10

Which is better for your home?

The Echo Show 10 is quite a bit more expensive than the Nest Hub (2nd Gen), but it clearly brings more functionality to the table. Along with a larger screen with the ability to swivel, it’s equipped with a webcam so you can take video calls or check into a live feed of your home while on vacation. Whether that’s worth the extra $150 will vary from person to person — but if you know you’ll use the features, it’s a smart investment.

Budget-minded shoppers will still find the Nest Hub (2nd Gen) to be a great option, as will folks seeking a smart display for a smaller space. If privacy concerns are an issue, its lack of a built-in camera might also be a selling point. It lacks some of the premium features found in the Echo Show 10, but it still gets you a lot of value for just $100.

