Echo Spot vs. Echo Pop: Which Amazon device is better for your smart home?

The Echo Spot on a shelf.
The Echo Spot is a new smart alarm clock from Amazon, though it looks eerily similar to the existing Echo Pop. Both offer a similar, semi-ircle design — though the Echo Spot is equipped with a touchscreen while the Pop is largely controlled via voice commands. There are a handful of other differences between the Echo Spot and Echo Pop, and since the Echo Spot is much more expensive than the Pop, you’ll want to take a close look at both before opting for the fancy new gadget.

From pricing and design to sound quality and additional features, here’s everything you need to know about the Echo Spot and Echo Pop.

Pricing and design

The Amazon Echo Pop on a desk.
The Echo Spot costs $80, while the Echo Pop is half that price at just $40. You’ll find the Spot in three different colors (white, black, blue), whereas the Pop is offered in four colors (white, black, lavender, teal). Both feature a flat, circular face and small overall footprint, though the top half of the Spot is equipped with a 2.83-inch touchscreen. Aside from the touchscreen, the two devices look remarkably similar.

Winner: Echo Pop

Sound quality

A blue Echo Pop sitting on a table.
The Echo Spot uses a 1.73-inch front-firing speaker. Despite its lower price, the Echo Pop uses a larger 1.95-inch front-firing speaker. It’s still not enough to fill a large room, but for a living room or home office, it sounds great. The Echo Spot is no slouch, but the slightly larger speaker on the Pop certainly gives it an advantage in this category.

Winner: Echo Pop

Features and smart home connectivity

The Echo Spot showing the time.
Both devices support Alexa voice commands, can sync with other Alexa-enabled devices, and work with apps like Spotify and Amazon Music. The only notable difference is that the Echo Spot comes with a 2.83-inch touchscreen display. This allows you to quickly check the time or see what song is playing. You can also customize it to better suit your personality or home decor. This makes it great as an alarm clock, as you can glance over to your nightstand to see the time or tap the screen to snooze.

Aside from the touchscreen, much is shared between these Amazon devices. Here’s a look at what’s available on both the Pop and Spot:

  • Support for Alexa voice commands
  • Ability to sync with Alexa-enabled devices
  • Built-in microphone and speakers
  • Access to numerous Alexa skills and apps

Is the new Echo Spot the better option?

If you’re looking for a smart alarm clock, the Echo Spot is the clear winner. Its touchscreen display makes it a better bedside companion than the Echo Pop, even if most other features are shared between the two devices. Conversely, if you need a smart speaker to serve as a central hub for your smart home or to fill your room with music, the Echo Pop is the better option. Not only does it have a larger speaker, but it’s half the price. All you’re really missing out on is a touchscreen, and if you plan to use voice commands to control your music and apps, there’s no need to drop $80 on the Spot when the $40 Pop will suffice.

