The Echo Spot is the newest edition of the Echo lineup. It serves as a smart alarm clock and is built for small spaces, while sytill offering lots of functionality despite its compact size. That’s a stark contrast to the Echo Show 8, which offers a sizable eight-inch display and is designed more as an entertainment center. It’s more expensive than the Echo Spot — but is the Echo Show 8 worth its price tag, or should you opt for the more affordable Echo Spot?

From pricing and design to display quality and available features, here’s a closer look at these two smart displays to help you find the right one for your home.

Pricing and design

If budget is a big concern, the Echo Spot will immediately look more enticing. Its $80 price tag is significantly lower than the $150 cost of the Echo Show 8. Both offer eye-catching designs, with the Spot employing a circular layout and the Echo Show 8 using a traditional rectangular footprint. It’s impossible to pick a winner when it comes to looks, but the Echo Spot’s price puts it well ahead of the Echo Show 8.

Winner: Echo Spot

Display size and quality

Display size is one of the key differences between the Echo Spot and Echo Show 8. The Echo Spot uses a small 2.83-inch display, which is primarily only good for navigating menus or checking the time. Meanwhile, the Echo Show 8 gets you an 8-inch display that works well for streaming TV shows or viewing photos.

As you’d expect, the Echo Show 8 features a better resolution than the Echo Spot (1280 x 800 vs. 320 x 240), but both look good in action. The lower resolution of the Echo Spot is entirely serviceable for its 2.83-inch display, though there’s no denying the display looks better and is more usable on the Echo Show 8.

Winner: Echo Show 8

Features and smart home connectivity

Amazon devices are known for working seamlessly with Alexa, and that holds true for the Echo Spot and Echo Show 8. Both gadgets feature built-in microphones that let you issue voice commands via Alexa. Better yet, they can sync with other Alexa-enabled devices so you can create powerful automations. And if you’re a fan of Matter, you’ll be happy to hear that the interoperability standard is supported on the Echo Spot and Echo Show 8.

While support for Alexa is shared, that’s about where the similarities end.

The Echo Show 8 features a 13MP camera for video chats, while the Echo Spot doesn’t have a built-in camera. The Echo Show 8 also uses a more robust audio system, with two 2-inch neodymium speakers and a passive bass radiator for booming sound, while the Echo Spot uses just a 1.73-inch front-firing speaker. That makes the Echo Show 8 much better at providing room-filling sound. The Echo Spot doesn’t sound bad, but it’s better used in small spaces like a bedroom or home office.

Much of this added functionality is due to its size, which is about twice as long as the Echo Spot (7.9 inches versus 3.9 inches). But if you have space for it, there’s no doubt the Echo Show 8 brings more to the table.

Winner: Echo Show 8

Which is better for your smart home?

As far as smart displays are concerned, the Echo Show 8 is the best option. Not only does it get you a larger screen with a better resolution, but it boasts a better audio system and comes with a built-in webcam. All of this makes it a great companion for your living room or kitchen, as it’s capable of handling just about anything you throw at it. Even though it’s more expensive than the Echo Spot, there’s no denying you’re getting a lot more for your money.

The Echo Spot was designed to serve a different role than the Echo Show 8. Instead of being a jack-of-all-trades for your smart home, it’s better used as a smart alarm clock. So while it’s capable of running certain apps and chatting with connected Alexa devices, it’s largely designed to act as a companion for your nightstand. Its compact design makes it easy to squeeze onto a crowded nightstand, and since you can snooze the device with a quick tap or adjust its display, it’s a perfect replacement for traditional alarm clocks.