The Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen) is the latest iteration of Google’s premium smart thermostat, offering a bold new design and a wealth of new functionality. It carries a hefty price tag — and depending on your needs, the more affordable Nest Thermostat might be the wiser option. But what exactly is the difference between the Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen) and Nest Thermostat?

From pricing and available colors to features and design, here’s everything you need to know before making a purchase.

Pricing and design

The Nest Thermostat is relatively affordable at $130, while the Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen) is over twice as expensive at $280. There’s no denying the Nest Learning Thermostat looks better, thanks to a revamped design that features a large borderless display augmented with a stainless steel ring. The Nest Thermostat is no slouch, but its mirrored glass lens and plastic housing definitely feel cheaper.

The Nest Learning Thermostat is available in polished silver, polished obsidian, and polished gold. The Nest Thermostat is available in snow, sand, fog, and charcoal.

If money is a factor, the Nest Thermostat is the easier choice. It may not look as flashy, but it’s shockingly more affordable than the latest Nest Learning Thermostat.

Winner: Nest Thermostat

Installation

The installation process is largely the same for both devices. You’ll need to pop out your old thermostat, then reconnect the wires to your Nest Thermostat or Nest Learning Thermostat. Google says the Nest Thermostat “works with 85% of systems,” though some systems may require a C-wire. The Nest Learning Thermostat “works with most HVAC systems.” If you live in a home built within the last few decades, you shouldn’t have a problem getting either running.

Be sure to check out the useful Nest Thermostat Compatibility Tool at Google if you have questions about your exact system.

As for the actual installation, you’ll be guided through the process via a mobile app. This offers plenty of diagrams and visuals, so even DIY novices should be able to complete the task. If you run into trouble or if you need to install a C-wire, it may be worth contacting a professional.

Winner: Tie

Features and controls

As its price would suggest, the Nest Learning Thermostat is packed with features. Its large display is customizable, allowing it to show information such as the temperature, time, weather forecast, outdoor air quality, and more. You can also turn and press on the dial to load additional details. The most compelling reason to pick up this smart thermostat is because it will learn your routine and create a schedule based on your preferences. It’ll also look for ways to save money on your energy bill and give you suggestions for your heating and cooling schedule.

The Nest Thermostat is basic by comparison. While you can still control it remotely via the mobile app, it won’t create automated schedules or recommend energy-saving ideas. Its screen is also much smaller and it doesn’t have access to information like air quality and the weather forecast.

Winner: Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen)

Which is the better smart thermostat?

The Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen) is without a doubt the better smart thermostat — but that doesn’t mean it’s automatically the best for your needs. While the extra features are great and can help you save money over the years, the hefty upfront investment won’t make sense for all families. But if you have the budget for it, this is the one to get.

For shoppers on a budget, the Nest Thermostat is a nice compromise. It’s missing out on a few powerful features, but it still brings smarts to your heating and cooling without breaking your budget. It’s also nice that you have four unique color options — so you can find a style that looks best in your home.