Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen) vs. Ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium

The Nest Learning Thermostat 4th Gen on a wall.
If you’re searching for the fanciest thermostats on the market, you’ve probably discovered the new Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen) and the Ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium. These two gadgets make it easy to keep your home comfortable at all times of year while also helping you save money on your monthly bills.

But is one of these thermostats a smarter choice than the other? Here’s a comparison of the Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen) and Ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium to help you decide.

Pricing and design

Ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium installed on a wall.
Ecobee

The Google Nest Thermostat is available for $280, and the Ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium is available for $250. That makes them some of the priciest smart thermostats around — though they back up their prices with a laundry list of useful features.

As far as looks, both are easy on the eyes. The new Nest thermostat uses a circular display and premium materials to give it a luxurious finish. The Ecobee product uses a rounded square design and looks great on most walls. However, the Ecobee is only available in one color,  while the Nest Thermostat is available in three (obsidian, gold, and silver).

Winner: Tie

Installation

Ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium
Ecobee

According to Google, most homes won’t need to use a C-wire when installing the Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen). Be sure to use the company’s compatibility checker to verify what you’ll need for your home. At the very least, you’ll have to remove your old thermostat and connect a few electrical wires.

You’ll follow the same process for the Ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium, though this time you will need a C-wire connection or the Power Extender Kit. That means most folks will find installation to be slightly more involved than they would with the Nest Learning Thermostat.

Winner: Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen)

Features and controls

Four Nest Learning Thermostats in a line.
Google

If you want a feature-rich thermostat, you can’t go wrong with either of these devices. Here’s a quick rundown of what the Ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium brings to your home:

  • Built-in air quality monitor
  • Siri and Alexa support
  • Spotify and Bluetooth streaming support
  • Built-in siren
  • Pause air conditioning when door or window is open
  • Vacation scheduling
  • Supports dual-band Wi-Fi
  • Air filter change reminders
  • Radar technology for area sensing
  • Learns routine and recommends energy-saving adjustments

And here’s a look at the best features of the Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen):

  • Built-in air quality sensor
  • Supports Matter
  • Customizable home screen
  • Automatically creates a schedule based on your routine
  • Automatically implements energy-saving updates
  • Turns itself down when no one is home
  • Monitors your system for issues
  • Uses a Soli sensor to detect motion
  • Detects humidity and ambient light

There’s a lot of overlap between these two devices. In general, the Ecobee will play nicer with other Ecobee products, allowing you to sync it with a security system or video doorbell. The Nest Learning Thermostat, meanwhile, is more customizable, allowing you to modify its home screen to show you only the details that are most important to you. Matter support is also a big win, allowing it to sync with a wide range of devices.

Winner: Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen)

Which is the better smart thermostat?

Adding either one of these smart thermostats to your home is a wise decision, as they can help you keep your home comfortable without much effort. However, the newer Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen) gets a slight edge, as its design is more inspired and its customizable home screen can show you a wealth of information at a glance. It can also automatically implement money-saving changes, so you can very easily recoup the extra $30 over time. Toss in Matter support, and it’s a future-proof device.

The Ecobee Learning Thermostat Premium is a great alternative, however, as its lower upfront cost could be appealing to some shoppers. It also performs many of the same functions as the Nest Learning Thermostat — and the fact that it syncs so well with other Ecobee products is a big win if you’ve already bought into the ecosystem.

