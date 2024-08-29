Few smart thermostats are as well-rounded as the Ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium. Packed full of useful sensors and automations, it can save you a bunch of cash over the years while still keeping your home cool and comfortable. Ecobee also sells the Smart Thermostat Enhanced, which gets you some of the same functionality but clocks in at a more reasonable price.

That begs the question — do you need the Smart Thermostat Premium, or can you get by with the cheaper Smart Thermostat Enhanced? From pricing and design to installation and more, here’s everything you need to know about these two popular smart thermostats.

Recommended Videos

Pricing and design

The Ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium is $250, and the Ecobee Smart Thermostat Enhanced is $190. The overall designs of the two are also very similar, offering a rounded square footprint with massive touchscreen displays. Both look great once installed, and both are eligible for a wide range of rebates (depending on your location). Be sure to check these out before making a purchase, as some shoppers could save around $75 just by checking for a rebate.

Winner: Ecobee Smart Thermostat Enhanced

Installation

Both devices are “compatible with most HVAC systems,” according to Ecobee. You can use the online Compatibility Checker to ensure the devices will work with your home — though most modern buildings should have no issue. If you’re using HVAC accessories like humidifiers or dehumidifiers, you’ll be glad to know they’re supported by both smart thermostats.

You’ll be walked through the installation process via a mobile app, which gives you plenty of visuals to make the setup as painless as possible. Of course, if you’re having trouble, you can always contact an HVAC professional, though most folks will find the process to be rather straightforward.

Winner: Tie

Features

A lot of features are shared between the Ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium and Ecobee Smart Thermostat Enhanced. Here’s a look at what you get with both products:

Energy Star Certified

Mobile app control

Apple Watch support

Apple HomeKit integrations

Built-in occupancy sensor

Intruder alert

Onscreen security system keypad

Pause AC when a door/window is opened

Vacation scheduling

Dual-band Wi-Fi

Some of these features may require a monthly subscription or additional accessories.

If you’re looking for even more functionality, the Smart Thermostat Premium gets you a built-in air quality monitor, an included SmartSensor, Siri or Alexa built-in, Spotify and Bluetooth streaming, and an intercom system.

Winner: Ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium

Verdict

When it comes to simply controlling your heating and cooling system, the Premium and Enhanced are evenly matched. Because of this, you’ll want to opt for the cheaper Ecobee Smart Thermostat Enhanced to save $60. Along with remote access to your system, the Enhanced is rated to save you up to 26% on your bills — the same as the Premium.

However, folks seeking a device with additional smart home functionality and air monitoring qualities will find the Smart Thermostat Premium to be the better choice. The ability to get Alexa or Siri built-in, stream music, and monitor air quality makes it a much better all-around device. That’s especially true if you’re planning to pick up a SmartSensor, as one is included with your purchase (they’re typically sold in a two-pack for $100).

If you need versatility, the Ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium is a clear winner. But if you just need to bring smarts to your home, you’ll be served well with the Ecobee Smart Thermostat Enhanced.