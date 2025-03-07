Ecovacs Deebot X8 Pro Omni vs. Roborock Saros 10R: which robot vacuum is best?

Table of Contents Table of Contents Pricing and design Vacuuming Mopping Additional features Verdict

If you’re shopping for a premium robot vacuum, you’ve probably stumbled across the Ecovacs Deebot X8 Pro Omni and Roborock Saros 10R. Both are among the best robot vacuums money can buy, with an extensive list of features that makes the devices highly automated — depending on how often you run them (and the size of your home), it’s not uncommon to go weeks without any manual input.

However, these two robot vacuums are radically different. Not only do they carry different price tags, but they also employ extremely different mopping techniques, different navigation systems, and they churn out different amounts of suction. That begs the question — is the Saros 10R or X8 Pro Omni the better robot vacuum?

From vacuuming and mopping skills to additional features and pricing, here’s a closer look at both to help you decide which is best for your home. Rest assured that both are wonderful additions to most households, but one might be better suited for your floors than the other.

Pricing and design

The Ecovacs Deebot X8 Pro Omni is more affordable at $1,300, while the Roborock Saros 10R is a bit pricier at $1,600. Most shoppers will find the Saros 10R to offer a slightly more enticing design, thanks to a docking station that does a better job of hiding its water reservoirs. It also boasts a glossy front panel that looks incredibly premium. When it comes to the actual robot, both look great, though the Saros 10R is shorter and more streamlined than the large X8 Pro Omni. But even though the Saros 10R looks nicer overall, it’s hard to beat the X8 Pro Omni price tag (especially when you consider it’s frequently on sale for much less).

Winner: Ecovacs Deebot X8 Pro Omni

Vacuuming

With a maximum suction power of 20,000 Pa, the Saros 10R is more powerful than the X8 Pro Omni and its 18,000Pa. It also uses a truly innovative DuoDivide brush for vacuuming. This design is essentially two brushes with a gap between them, allowing hair and strings slip beyond the brushes without creating any tangles. There’s also a side brush designed to eliminate tangles, and it can even swing away from the vacuum to cover every inch of your home. Out testing found it to do a remarkable job of vacuuming across all types of floors.

The X8 Pro Omni doesn’t have as much suction power, but it’s no slouch. It also features a swinging side brush to help reach nooks and crannies, and its main brush is designed to eliminate tangles. Testing found the Saros 10R to have the upper hand, however, thanks to more suction and better navigation — allowing it to provide better overall coverage of the home.

Winner: Roborock Saros 10R

Mopping

Ecovacs made huge changes to its mopping technology with the X8 Pro Omni. Instead of rotating mopping pads or a vibrating mopping plate, as found on most of the competition, it uses a large roller mop that looks incredibly similar to the paint rollers used to paint your walls. This large mopping roller is continually wetted by an array of water sprayers within the device, while dirty water and debris are removed by a series of scrapers underneath the device. This ensures the roller is always clean as it moves across your floors — resulting in one of the best mopping systems we’ve tested. It can even slide outward to mop near baseboards.

The Saros 10R uses a dual spinning mop system, and it works about as well as its predecessors. It doesn’t clean as well in a single pass as the X8 Pro Omni, but I often found it going back for second passes if it detected floors that were still dirty. Much of this is due to the new array of sensors and navigation systems on the Saros 10R, which are the same systems used on the yet-to-be-released Saros Z70.

Winner: Ecovacs Deebot X8 Pro Omni

Additional features

It’s already been mentioned a few times, but it’s worth repeating — the navigation system on the Saros 10R is a huge win. Though it hasn’t been extensively tested as Roborock’s old navigation system, StarSight Autonomous System 2.0 has done an excellent job at not just avoiding obstacles, but also properly mapping its environment and ensuring it cleans every square inch of the home. There’s also a powerful AI system onboard that lets the robot determine the best cleaning settings — allowing it to work autonomously without any thinking required by its human. It also does a solid job of determining which areas need a second pass, which is especially useful for muddy entryways or messy kitchens.

Better yet, the Roborock Saros 10R can automatically leave its mops in the docking station while mopping. So if you have a house with a mixture of carpet and hard floors, you can create a schedule that ensures it won’t travel on your carpets with wet mops.

Both robots feature a built-in voice assistant, a robust mobile companion app, the ability to set up cleaning schedules, and a dock that automatically empties the robot’s dustbin, cleans its mop, and dries them ahead of the next cleaning cycle.

Winner: Roborock Saros 10R

Verdict

Both products are easy recommendations for shoppers, but each one excels at something different. If your home is primarily hard floors and you want the best mopping experience money can buy, check out the Ecovacs Deebot X8 Pro Omni. Its roller mop is a true game-changer, providing fast and efficient cleaning. If you have a mixture of carpets and hard floors, or want something that does a better job of reaching all corners of your home, the Roborock Saros 10R is the better choice. Not only can it leave its mops in its docking station, but it offers more suction, better navigation, and a slim design that can easily slip under furniture.