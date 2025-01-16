The Saros Z70 is the most exciting robot vacuum I’ve ever seen

Out of all the robot vacuum brands available in 2025, Roborock is probably my favorite. The company has been churning out premium, reliable, and powerful robots for years, with their releases consistently landing on our best robot vacuum and mop roundup. CES 2025 was filled with intriguing smart home reveals, but the Roborock Saros Z70 is by far the coolest upcoming device. Designed with a robotic arm that can pick up small obstacles that get in its way, it’s the most innovative robot vacuum I’ve ever seen — and I’ve never been more excited to see how it shakes up the industry.

Robot vacuums are intended to be autonomous assistants that roam our homes and keep floors clean with little manual intervention. But far too often, this isn’t the case. Whether it be poor sensors that cause the robot to get stuck, suction power that’s inadequate to pick up troublesome debris, or poor obstacle navigation that causes it to get tangled in your phone’s charging cable, some robots simply aren’t as hands-free as expected.

Recommended Videos

However, Roborock has pretty much perfected the basics with its existing Qrevo Curv, which offers impressive suction numbers, excellent mapping, and a self-cleaning dock, I tend to forget it’s even in my home.

With the basics figured out, Roborock is now looking to bring increased versatility to your smart home. And what better way to start than with a robotic arm that automatically clears obstacles in its path? To be clear, the Saros Z70 won’t pick up your gym shoes or move all your dirty clothes lying on the floor. It’s currently only capable of lifting objects weighing up to 300 grams, and if it attempts to lift something beyond its abilities, its sensors will determine the object is too heavy and gently set it down.

It’s also a bit slow to react in its current format, as the CES 2025 demo showcased a few missed grabs and generally sluggish movement. Regardless, it’s one of the first big innovations in the robot vacuum space, and it’s mighty exciting.

Before robotic arms, self-cleaning docks were the hot commodity, and now they’re available on almost every flagship device. They work remarkably well too, ensuring you never have to worry about the buildup of mildew or unpleasant odors. In other words, introducing a new feature like a robotic arm (no matter how slow), could be the start of something big. Just imagine where the tech could take us in a few years — before you know it, robot vacuums could be picking up all our messes without a fuss and without significant weight restrictions. That would allow them to provide a comprehensive clean, even if you forget to pick up dog toys, clothes, or other items before starting a routine.

Roborock knows how to craft a great robot vacuum. I’ve been a huge fan of their previous releases, and if any company could successfully add an arm to a vacuum, it’s Roborock. Here’s hoping the Saros Z70 is just the tip of the iceberg, and the brand continues to build on this platform to create something truly incredible in the very near future.