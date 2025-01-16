 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Features

The Saros Z70 is the most exciting robot vacuum I’ve ever seen

By
The Saros Z70 picking up a sock.
Roborock
The CES 2025 logo.
CES 2025
Read and watch our complete CES coverage here
Updated less than 1 hour ago

Out of all the robot vacuum brands available in 2025, Roborock is probably my favorite. The company has been churning out premium, reliable, and powerful robots for years, with their releases consistently landing on our best robot vacuum and mop roundup. CES 2025 was filled with intriguing smart home reveals, but the Roborock Saros Z70 is by far the coolest upcoming device. Designed with a robotic arm that can pick up small obstacles that get in its way, it’s the most innovative robot vacuum I’ve ever seen — and I’ve never been more excited to see how it shakes up the industry.

Robot vacuums are intended to be autonomous assistants that roam our homes and keep floors clean with little manual intervention. But far too often, this isn’t the case. Whether it be poor sensors that cause the robot to get stuck, suction power that’s inadequate to pick up troublesome debris, or poor obstacle navigation that causes it to get tangled in your phone’s charging cable, some robots simply aren’t as hands-free as expected.

Recommended Videos

However, Roborock has pretty much perfected the basics with its existing Qrevo Curv, which offers impressive suction numbers, excellent mapping, and a self-cleaning dock, I tend to forget it’s even in my home.

The Saros Z70 placing an object in a designated location.
Roborock

With the basics figured out, Roborock is now looking to bring increased versatility to your smart home. And what better way to start than with a robotic arm that automatically clears obstacles in its path? To be clear, the Saros Z70 won’t pick up your gym shoes or move all your dirty clothes lying on the floor. It’s currently only capable of lifting objects weighing up to 300 grams, and if it attempts to lift something beyond its abilities, its sensors will determine the object is too heavy and gently set it down.

Related

It’s also a bit slow to react in its current format, as the CES 2025 demo showcased a few missed grabs and generally sluggish movement. Regardless, it’s one of the first big innovations in the robot vacuum space, and it’s mighty exciting.

Before robotic arms, self-cleaning docks were the hot commodity, and now they’re available on almost every flagship device. They work remarkably well too, ensuring you never have to worry about the buildup of mildew or unpleasant odors. In other words, introducing a new feature like a robotic arm (no matter how slow), could be the start of something big. Just imagine where the tech could take us in a few years — before you know it, robot vacuums could be picking up all our messes without a fuss and without significant weight restrictions. That would allow them to provide a comprehensive clean, even if you forget to pick up dog toys, clothes, or other items before starting a routine.

Roborock knows how to craft a great robot vacuum. I’ve been a huge fan of their previous releases, and if any company could successfully add an arm to a vacuum, it’s Roborock. Here’s hoping the Saros Z70 is just the tip of the iceberg, and the brand continues to build on this platform to create something truly incredible in the very near future.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner is a writer covering consumer electronics, technology, and gaming. His work has been published on various websites…
This is the best robot vacuum for high-pile carpets in 2024
The Dreame L40 Ultra mopping a room.

Robot vacuums have come a long way over the past few years, but most of them still struggle with high-pile carpets. This is especially true if you’re using a robot that both vacuums and mops, as there aren’t many elegant solutions for preventing the mops from streaking across your soft carpets. However, the Dreame L40 Ultra has largely solved the problem -- and it’s the best robot vacuum for high-pile carpets in 2024.
The Dreame L40 Ultra automatically removes its mopping pads

There’s one key feature that makes the Dreame L40 Ultra so compelling, and that’s automatic mop removal. The device can be programmed to automatically leave its two mopping pads behind in the docking station when heading out to vacuum, ensuring your floors stay nice and dry.

Read more
The iRobot Roomba Combo 10 Max might be the best robot vacuum for carpet
The Roomba Combo 10 Max lifting its mop.

iRobot is gearing up to launch a new robot vacuum, with the Roomba Combo 10 Max arriving in August. The robot makes big upgrades to its docking station, as it can automatically refill, wash, and dry the mopping pad -- making this the first multifunctional dock from iRobot. Best of all, it keeps its predecessors' swinging mop arm design, making it ideal for homes with both carpet and hard floors.

While much of the competition has offered self-cleaning docks for years (including Ecovacs and Roborock), this is a first for Roomba. After a cleaning cycle, the robot vacuum will return to its dock to refill its water tank and recharge its battery. It'll also get its mopping pad washed with water and dried with circulated air, preventing the buildup of mold and odors. You'll even have the option to run a manual self-clean and receive notifications if a deeper clean (or maintenance) is required.

Read more
This new robot vacuum competes with rivals nearly twice its price
The Yeedi C12 Pro Plus in its dock.

Ecovacs is a popular name in the world of robot vacuums, but its lineup is often remarkably expensive. The X2 Combo, for example, costs $1,600. However, the company has a sub-brand named Yeedi that offers more affordable products, and its new Yeedi C12 Pro Plus looks like a great alternative for frugal shoppers.

The Yeedi C12 Pro Plus is currently available for just $350 ahead of its June 1 launch, though its regular $600 price tag is leagues better than the $1,600 X2 Combo or $1,900 Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra. But despite the lower price tag, Yeedi packed the C12 Pro Plus with impressive features. The robot produces up to 8,000Pa of suction, uses dual comb teeth and an updated roller brush to limit tangles, and runs for up to 300 minutes before needing to recharge at its docking station. Once vacuuming is done, it'll automatically empty its dustbin.

Read more