Tineco shows off three new ways to vacuum, steam, and clean your floors at CES 2025

The Tineco Floor One S9 Artist Steam being used under a couch.
Tineco
Tineco showcased three products at CES 2025, giving you three fancy new ways to vacuum, steam, and clean your floors. The Floor One S9 Artist Steam was the highlight of the trio, as it can produce steam to tackle tough stains, features a lay-flat design, and will automatically adjust its settings to best deal with the challenge at hand.

The Tineco Floor One S9 Artist Steam was designed to streamline all aspects of your floor cleaning chores. It produces steam (which hits temperatures up to 264 degrees Fahrenheit) to  quickly remove common stains produced by ketchup, chocolate syrup, pasta, and other household hazards, It can also lay flat to reduce its height to less than 13 centimeters — giving you a chance to reach under furniture where larger cleaners can’t fit. Along with automatically changing settings based on the dirt levels detected by its sensors, it benefits from Aurora AI Lights that change color dynamically depending on the cleaning status.

Toss in luxuries like a gyroscope and sensor mechanism for improved handling, a 90-degree swivel angle, and up to 75 minutes of runtime, and you’ve got a well-rounded machine. Best of all is its two-minute self-cleaning cycle, which sanitizes all components before entering a heated five-minute air dry. That means it’s ready for your next chore much faster than most competitors.

A person using the Tineco in several scenarios.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Tineco also used CES 2025 as a way to highlight the Pure One Station 5 and Carpet One Cruiser. Both of these are already available, but they’re among the best in the Tineco lineup. The Pure One Station 5 is a cordless smart vacuum with an accompanying docking station, which allows you to store up to 2.5 liters of debris before needing to empty your dustbin manually. Like the Floor One S9 Artist Steam, it uses iLoop technology to automate its settings for the task at hand.

The Carpet One Cruiser, meanwhile, is a premium carpet cleaner with a unique fast-drying system. This allows you to bypass the lengthy drying period seen with most other cleaners, which leaves your floors damp for several hours. Its heated air-dry phase can dry out wet carpets in as little as 10 minutes.

Pricing and release date are yet to be revealed for the Tineco Floor One S9 Artist Steam. The Carpet One Cruiser and the Pure One Station 5 are now available for $699 and $459, respectively.

