This popular robot vacuum now comes bundled with a cordless vacuum for better cleaning

The K10+ Pro and a cordless vacuum
SwitchBot

SwitchBot, a company responsible for a variety of smart home gadgets, launched the K10+ Pro robot vacuum last August. Offering solid performance, a reasonable price tag, and a tiny footprint that reaches areas missed by larger competitors, it quickly became an easy recommendation for budget shoppers. Fast forward to today, and SwitchBot is now offering the K10+ Pro Combo — a 3-in-1 vacuuming solution that pairs the robot with a cordless vacuum and auto-emptying base station.

Robot vacuums are an excellent addition to most smart homes, but they’re still not a full replacement for traditional vacuums. For example, they can’t yet clean stairs, and sensitive areas of your home are often easier to clean yourself (such as around expensive home décor or underneath desks littered with cables). That’s where the SwitchBot K10+ Pro Combo comes into play, as you can clean these areas with the cordless vacuum while the K10+ Pro handles the rest of your home.

The robot vacuum in the bundle is essentially the same one launched last year, offering just 2,500Pa of suction but a tiny footprint that’s great at maneuvering around tight obstacles. It’s the cordless vacuum that’s the new addition here, and with 20,000Pa of suction and a five-level filtration system, it’s an excellent companion for all your manual cleaning needs.

The K10+ Pro Combo with all vacuums in the dock.
SwitchBot

Best of all, the docking station now empties the dustbags from both the robot vacuum and cordless vacuum, ensuring your hands stay clean after each use. The overall footprint of the dock is quite small too, taking up about as much space as a standard piece of paper. So if you’re living in a cramped apartment or home, it’s a better choice than some of the massive robot vacuums on the market.

According to SwitchBot, the docking station can hold up to 70 days of accumulated debris. This will likely vary based on the size of your home and how often you run the robot and cordless vacuum. Other notable features include Matter compatibility, support for voice commands, and a mobile app for additional customization options.

The SwitchBot K10+ Pro Combo is now available for $800, though a $200 off coupon is available to early shoppers. You’ll also find the standalone K10+ Pro robot vacuum for $600. Be sure to also check out the Ecovacs Deebot T30S Combo and Ecovacs Deebot X2 Combo, as they offer much of the same functionality but with a robot vacuum that produces more suction.

