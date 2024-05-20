Ecovacs Deebot T30S Combo review: swinging mops make a difference MSRP $1,200.00 Score Details “The Ecovacs T30S uses a swinging mop to better clean floors, and a handheld vac helps tackle other parts of your home.” Pros Swinging mops cover more ground

Admirable vacuuming performance

Self-cleaning docking station

Included handheld vacuum Cons Navigation frustrations

Noisy, slow operation

Ecovacs seems to churn out robot vacuums faster than Apple does iPhones. The Ecovacs Deebot X2 Combo just arrived about a month ago, yet here we are with another new product — the Ecovacs Deebot T30S Combo. Much like the X2 Combo, the T30S Combo bundles together a robot vacuum and a handheld vacuum, making it an all-in-one station for home cleaning.

The big selling point is its dual mopping pads, which now swing outward to better clean around baseboards or under furniture. The mechanic worked surprisingly well during testing. Couple that with heaps of suction, a self-cleaning station, and a reasonable price tag, and the Ecovacs T30S Combo is an enticing device.

Another robot vacuum?

Before discussing the merits of the Ecovacs T30S Combo, it’s worth discussing the frantic Ecovacs release calendar. The company launched the Ecovacs Deebot X2 Combo about a month ago, with the original X2 Omni arriving in October 2023. And about a year ago, Ecovacs launched the T20 Omni. That’s four robot vacuums in the span of a year. Some shoppers might like all the choices this gives them, but it’s worth pointing out that Ecovacs devices become outdated rather quickly.

Thankfully, the Ecovacs T30S Combo does more than just slap a new label on existing hardware and ramp up the suction. Ecovacs managed to make some thoughtful upgrades to the device, and our testing showed a robot vacuum capable of hanging with the best. Just keep in mind that there’ll probably be a shiny new product available in less than a year — so if you’re not in dire need of a robovac, it’s almost always worth waiting for a new product to be announced.

Par for the course

As you’d expect for a company that’s produced four robot vacuums in a year, Ecovacs has found a way to streamline the setup and operation of the T30S Combo. Installing the device requires little more than plugging it in and syncing it with your smartphone, while the mobile app gives you dozens of ways to customize its performance.

I did run into a few hiccups, as the original map it produced of my home was wildly inaccurate, and it wasn’t until I ran a second mapping attempt that it properly detected every inch of every room. But aside from that quirk, it’s done a decent job of tracking its location — though, it works a bit slower than competitors and every so often has trouble navigating a new obstacle.

All the usual robot vacuum features are present on the T30S, including the ability to schedule weekly cleanings, mopping pads that lift when traveling on carpet, a docking station that empties the robot’s dustbin, and the ability to automatically clean and dry the mops.

Most of these work perfectly fine, though the docking station dryers are a bit noisy during operation. It takes quite a while to dry the mopping pads too, so expect to hear a low whirring noise coming from the unit long after a mopping cycle is complete.

Better mops, more suction

Aside from the usual robot vacuum features, Ecovacs made a few meaningful upgrades to the T30S. The most notable is the new mopping technology, which allows one of the two mopping pads to swing outward and away from the robot, enabling it to clean right next to baseboards and under furniture. Testing found this to be surprisingly useful, as the robot was able to clean more surface area than many other robots on the market. If a tough area underneath cabinets or a table needs to be cleaned, the mop can likely reach it.

The clean you’ll get still isn’t as robust as old-school, manual mopping, as the robot can only apply so much downward pressure. But for tackling small stains and daily messes, it’s more than up to the task.

Ecovacs calls this a midrange robot vacuum, but it largely performs like a premium robot vacuum. In fact, it packs in more suction than the premium X2 Combo (8,700Pa versus 11,000Pa), and it shows in its vacuuming prowess. Not only did it handle large clumps of dirt and debris tracked into my entryway after a day of hiking better than the X2, but it left behind a nice clean pattern on thick carpets.

While the robot vacuum itself is great, the included handheld vac isn’t anything to write home about. It works perfectly fine to suck up small bits of gunk on furniture, stairs, or other areas inaccessible to the robot, but most standalone products on the market do a slightly better job. However, the handheld vacuum sits nicely in the docking station, and because it’ll automatically empty its dustbin, it’s a compelling addition to the bundle. Don’t expect a top-of-the-line clean from it, but for an automated and adequate clean, it’ll get the job done.

Verdict

The Ecovacs Deebot T30S Combo is a strange little robot. On the one hand, you’re getting a product with a brilliant swinging mop design that’s better at cleaning hard floors than many other products, as well as a vacuum with impressive suction numbers to tackle carpets. On the other hand, its handheld vacuum is middling at best, and the docking station can be loud while drying its mops.

However, the benefits of the T30S Combo outweigh these minor setbacks. I’ve found the T30S to be a great companion for my home — even if it’s a bit noisy or runs into navigational issues every so often. There’s no denying that Ecovacs made some generous upgrades to the T30S Combo compared to its predecessors, though I can’t help but wonder if it’ll be relevant a few months from now. But regardless of what happens in the future, the Ecovacs Deebot T30S Combo is poised to be a great, long-term cleaning assistant for your home.

