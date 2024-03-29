The Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra and Roborock S8 Max Ultra are two of the newest additions to the Roborock family. Along with having almost identical names, these robot vacuums share much of the same spec sheet — including the ability to mop and vacuum in a single cycle before automatically emptying their dustbin and cleaning their mops. They’re impressive gadgets by all accounts, but since they’re wildly expensive, you’ll want to carefully compare the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra and Roborock S8 Max Ultra before adding one to your home.

If you need help, here’s a comprehensive look at these two premium robot vacuums, including a comparison of their vacuuming and mops skills, docking station perks, and a final determination of which is likely best for your needs. Keep in mind that you really can’t go wrong with either product — after all, they’re two of the most expensive robots in the category — but one might be a slightly better fit for your household than the other.

Pricing and availability

The Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra is the more expensive of the two robots, clocking in at $1,800. That’s one of the highest price tags of any robot vacuum on the market. Roborock expects to start selling the device on April 20. The Roborock S8 Max Ultra will go on sale the same day and is a bit cheaper at $1,600. It’s obvious that these are positioned to be class-leading robot vacuums, with prices well above most other options from competitors (or even within the Roborock catalog).

Winner: Roborock S8 Max Ultra

Vacuuming

Almost all vacuuming specs are shared across the S8 MaxV Ultra and S8 Max Ultra. This includes intelligent dirt detection for optimized cleanings, a side arm that can swing out to better clean edges and crevices, a dual roller brush system to limit tangles, and automatic brush lifting when the robot goes into mopping mode. Once vacuuming is complete, the robots will return to their dock and automatically empty their dustbins.

However, the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra offers more suction power than the Roborock S8 Max Ultra. The MaxV tops out at 10,000 Pa of suction, while the Max tops out at 8,000 Pa of suction. Both of those numbers are impressive and better than most robot vacuums out there — but there’s no denying the extra 2,000 Pa of suction gives the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra the upper hand in this category.

Winner: Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra

Mopping

When it comes to mopping, the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra and S8 Max Ultra are evenly matched. They both include a dock that automatically washes and dries the mopping plate after each cycle, an extra side mop to better clean edges, and the ability to vibrate the mopping plate up to 4,000 times per minute to tackle tough stains. When traveling on carpet, both robots can lift their mop 20mm to prevent it from getting soft surfaces wet. If you want an enhanced clean, both docks let you add detergent to the mix.

For a more hands-off system, you’ll find models of the S8 MaxV Ultra and S8 Max Ultra that let you connect their docks to your home’s plumbing. This allows the robot to automatically refill its clean water supplies and dump its dirty water directly down drain lines. Installation may not be possible in all households (and it may carry added expenses), but that’s a great perk to have on both products.

Winner: Tie

Additional features

Once again, most features are shared across the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra and Roborock S8 Max Ultra. This includes the following:

Improved obstacle avoidance

LDS laser navigation

Adaptive route-finding algorithm

Carpet detection

Third-party voice control options

Both also benefit from the powerful Roborock mobile app. Using the app, customers can modify maps, create restricted zones, view cleaning results, schedule cleanings, and perform one-off cleaning tasks at select locations in the home.

The most notable feature available on the S8 MaxV Ultra that you won’t find on the S8 Max Ultra is the intelligent voice assistant, Rocky. This technology makes it possible to launch tasks such as cleaning rooms or adjusting cleaning modes with nothing more than your voice. You also won’t need to sync it with a third-party device, as Rocky is built right into the S8 MaxV Ultra. If you’re not worried about using the app, Rocky isn’t a big deal — but there’s no denying its convenience.

Winner: Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra

Which is the best robot vacuum and mop combo?

At the end of the day, there are really only two big differences between the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra and Roborock S8 Max Ultra. On the MaxV, you’ll benefit from improved suction levels and support from the Rocky voice assistant. Beyond that, these two robots are evenly matched.

However, 2,000 Pa of additional suction is nothing to scoff at. And if your home is primarily filled with carpet, the extra suction is a worthwhile investment. When maxed out at 10,000 Pa, the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra should be able to pull out all sorts of hair, pet fur, and other debris from even the plushest of carpets. For homes with low-pile carpets or hard floors, the 8,000 Pa of suction on the S8 Max Ultra should be enough for most situations.

Rocky is a powerful voice assistant, but it’s largely a novelty. Most users will likely program in a weekly cleaning schedule using their smartphone, negating the need to ever really access the voice assistant. It’s great that the functionality exists, and being able to dish out a quick cleaning command is a nice feature, but it’s not a deal breaker (and it’s definitely not worth an extra $200).

In short, owners of homes with plush carpets might find the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra to be the best option. People whose homes have mostly hard floors or less dense carpets can save a bit of cash and get away with the lower suction levels found on the S8 Max Ultra. But at the end of the day, you really can’t go wrong with either.

