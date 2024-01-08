 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. News

Roborock shows off highly automated robot vacuums at CES 2024

Jon Bitner
By
The Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra placed in its dock.
Roborock
CES 2024
Read and watch our complete CES coverage here

Roborock is responsible for many of the best robot vacuums, and this year is shaping up to be another big one for the company. A whole fleet of robot vacuums were on display at CES 2024, including the highly automated S8 MaxV Ultra and S8 Max Ultra — both of which can connect to your home drainage system to automatically empty and refill their water reservoirs.

The Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra is the most luxurious of the bunch, offering a self-maintained cleaning system that will empty water tanks, refill water tanks, dispense detergent, wash its mop with hot water, and dry its mop with warm air. All this is possible due to its newfound ability to connect to your home’s built-in drain lines, removing the need for you to fuss around with dirty water tanks or refill water reservoirs (which is arguably the worst part of owning a robot vacuum).

Recommended Videos

As for vacuuming prowess, it’s sitting near the top of its class with an impressive 10,000 Pa of suction. The S8 Max Ultra, meanwhile, tops out at 8,000 Pa. Both have also seen upgrades to their side brushes, which now sit on swinging arms that can extend outward to reach crevices often missed by standard robot vacuums.

Related

Beyond those enhancements, the S8 Max Series carries over many of the features that made the S8 Pro Ultra so popular, including the robust Roborock smartphone app, impressive obstacle navigation skills, and the ability to detect dirt and adjust suction levels as needed.

Roborock’s Q Revo Series is designed to be more affordable than the S8 Max Series, though it offers many of the same perks. This includes hot water mop washing, warm air drying, and the ability to empty its dustbin. It also boasts an impressive 7,000Pa of suction, which is 1,000Pa more than last year’s highly reviewed S8 Pro Ultra.

Rounding out the Roborock CES 2024 announcements is the Flexi Series, which is a roller vacuum that can handle both wet and dry messes. It’s not going to automatically clean your home, but its docking station does incorporate the new warm water mop cleaning and air drying seen on the S8 Max Series.

The Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra costs $1,800 and goes on sale in April. The S8 Max Ultra also launches in April, but is a bit cheaper at $1,600. The Q Revo Series launches in April — the Revo MaxV is $1,200 and the Revo Pro is $1,000.

Pricing and launch details are yet to be determined for the Flexi Pro and Flexi.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner is a writer covering consumer electronics, technology, and gaming. His work has been published on various websites…
Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni vs. iRobot Roomba Combo j9+: Which premium robot vacuum is best?
The iRobot j9+ cleaning a floor and retracting its mop.

The Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni and iRobot Roomba Combo j9+ are two of the newest robot vacuums on the market. Offering not just the ability to vacuum and mop, but to also empty their dustbins, they’re two of the best robot vacuums money can buy. But which one is a better fit for your home?

From vacuuming prowess and mopping skills to additional features and pricing, here’s a look at how the X2 Omni and Combo j9+ compare.
Pricing and availability

Read more
Self-emptying robot vacuums: Do you really need one?
The iRobot Roomba i3 Plus dirt disposal unit.

Many robot vacuums are smart enough to automatically clean your home, but most lack the ability to empty their dustbins. That means you’ll still be fussing with a dirty robot vacuum -- which sort of defeats the entire purpose. However, if you step up to a premium model like the iRobot Roomba j7+, you’ll benefit from a device that knows how to empty itself when its dustbin is full.

The capability can even be found on some midrange models, but is a self-emptying robot vacuum necessary? Or should you save the extra cash and opt for an entry-level robot that lacks the feature? Here’s a closer look at the benefits and drawbacks associated with self-emptying robot vacuums.
What is a self-emptying system?
As a robot vacuum cleans, it pulls debris into an interior storage system -- usually a relatively small dustbin. Depending on the size of your home and how dirty the floor is, you may have to empty the dustbin every two or three cleaning cycles.

Read more
Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni boasts a new square design and improved vacuuming skills
The X2 Omni clenaing under a bed.

The Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni was officially revealed today, showing off a bold square design, increased suction, and retractable mops so it can vacuum and mop in a single run. It’s a big step up from the old X1 Omni, and it’s a solid addition to the Deebot lineup -- which already includes the well-reviewed T20 Omni.

As one of the most expensive robot vacuums in the Deebot catalog, the X2 Omni is packed with premium features. This includes an impressive 8,000Pa of suction, two rotating mopping pads that apply pressure to the floor while in use, and improved navigation and mapping abilities thanks to a dual-laser lidar system.

Read more