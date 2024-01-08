Roborock is responsible for many of the best robot vacuums, and this year is shaping up to be another big one for the company. A whole fleet of robot vacuums were on display at CES 2024, including the highly automated S8 MaxV Ultra and S8 Max Ultra — both of which can connect to your home drainage system to automatically empty and refill their water reservoirs.

The Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra is the most luxurious of the bunch, offering a self-maintained cleaning system that will empty water tanks, refill water tanks, dispense detergent, wash its mop with hot water, and dry its mop with warm air. All this is possible due to its newfound ability to connect to your home’s built-in drain lines, removing the need for you to fuss around with dirty water tanks or refill water reservoirs (which is arguably the worst part of owning a robot vacuum).

As for vacuuming prowess, it’s sitting near the top of its class with an impressive 10,000 Pa of suction. The S8 Max Ultra, meanwhile, tops out at 8,000 Pa. Both have also seen upgrades to their side brushes, which now sit on swinging arms that can extend outward to reach crevices often missed by standard robot vacuums.

Beyond those enhancements, the S8 Max Series carries over many of the features that made the S8 Pro Ultra so popular, including the robust Roborock smartphone app, impressive obstacle navigation skills, and the ability to detect dirt and adjust suction levels as needed.

Roborock’s Q Revo Series is designed to be more affordable than the S8 Max Series, though it offers many of the same perks. This includes hot water mop washing, warm air drying, and the ability to empty its dustbin. It also boasts an impressive 7,000Pa of suction, which is 1,000Pa more than last year’s highly reviewed S8 Pro Ultra.

Rounding out the Roborock CES 2024 announcements is the Flexi Series, which is a roller vacuum that can handle both wet and dry messes. It’s not going to automatically clean your home, but its docking station does incorporate the new warm water mop cleaning and air drying seen on the S8 Max Series.

The Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra costs $1,800 and goes on sale in April. The S8 Max Ultra also launches in April, but is a bit cheaper at $1,600. The Q Revo Series launches in April — the Revo MaxV is $1,200 and the Revo Pro is $1,000.

Pricing and launch details are yet to be determined for the Flexi Pro and Flexi.

