iRobot launches affordable robot vacuum and mop combo that costs just $275

Jon Bitner
The iRobot Roomba Combo Essential mopping a floor.
iRobot

iRobot is one of the most popular manufacturers of robot vacuums, but much of its lineup is locked behind hefty price tags. One of our favorite robot vacuums, the iRobot Roomba Combo j9+, for example, clocks in at $1,400 — making it a pricey proposition for most households. That’s changing today, however, as the brand has officially launched the Roomba Combo Essential, which costs just $250 and offers many of the same features found in its expensive siblings.

The Roomba Combo Essential Robot is a robot vacuum and mop that’s billed as an upgrade to the old Roomba 600 Series. It uses a V-shaped roller brush to minimize tangles while vacuuming, offers three different suction levels for customized performance, and uses an edge sweeping brush to better clean baseboards and crevices. It’s a similar story for mopping, as you can choose between three different water levels for cleaning hard floors.

As you’d expect, the robot is powered by the same iRobot app as more expensive models, giving you a simple way to modify its settings or set up scheduled cleanings.

Some big compromises had to be made to hit this price point, and it’s the autonomous functions that largely took a hit. For one, the docking station won’t empty the dustbin or wash its dirty mopping pads. That means you’ll likely need to get your hands dirty after each cleaning cycle as you clean its mop and empty its dustbin.

If you don’t need the mopping skills of the Roomba Combo Essential, you’ll find the Roomba Vac Essential available for $250 — offering many of the same features minus a mopping pad. The Roomba Combo Essential is now available, while the Roomba Vac Essential will launch on April 7.

